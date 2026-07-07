SrA Alexa Reeves journey to becoming a Phoenix Raven

STEWART AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.Y. --

It was coming time to answer the age-old question: “What am I going to do after high school?” With the help of her family, high school senior Alexa Reeves decided her answer would be joining the New York Air National Guard. Little did she know then that choice would lead her to becoming a member of Air Mobility Command's specially trained Phoenix Raven program.

Reeves searched for a recruiter and expressed her interest in enlisting in the guard while still attending Pine Bush High School. At the time, she was also a volunteer firefighter and was obtaining her certification as a medical assistant. She knew she wanted to continue helping people as a first responder in her role in the guard as well. So, she decided to pursue law enforcement, and in October 2021, a few months after graduating and enlisting, Reeves went to basic training and technical school to become a defender.

Three years into her time working in the 105th Base Defense Group as a defender, providing security and law enforcement around base, Master Sgt. Sean Rowe, 105 BDG Raven program manager, recommended Reeves apply for one of the few National Guard Raven slots available.

The Phoenix Raven program, implemented in 1997 by AMC for their aircraft, consists of specially trained Security Forces personnel who provide protection for aircraft and crews transiting through austere locations where security is unknown or additional security is needed to counter higher threat levels.

Her first step in applying was ensuring she met the physical fitness standards. Reeves took four Air Force physical training tests over drill weekends from March to June 2024 and achieved over 90% three consecutive times to meet the application standard. From there, Rowe ensured her application was complete and submitted her name for selection.

“I got a phone call on a Thursday in July from Master Sgt. Rowe, and he asked me if I was ready to leave for Raven school that Sunday,” Reeves said. “I was very nervous because I knew I was going to have to push myself a lot during the course.”

Reeves spent 21, 12-hour days in training at the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, to earn her title as a Raven.

Throughout the training, Reeves said they spent a lot of time getting “smoked” with work outs and running, doing various combative exercises and other training scenarios, and participating in peer-to-peer fighting. They also trained in cross-cultural awareness, international legal considerations, explosive ordnance awareness and tactical combat care to ensure lethality and readiness during any real-world missions.

Despite her nerves and the challenges she faced prior to and throughout Raven school, Reeves pushed herself and graduated.She said she often considered if she had what it takes to continue pushing herself.

“I found it in myself to keep pushing, with encouraging words from Master Sgt. Rowe and my family,” Reeves said. “I didn't want to give up and I didn't want to go home without the Raven tab.”

Now she proudly wears the Raven tab, a small patch worn on the left shoulder of her uniform, identifying her as a specially trained member of the Raven program.

Reeves is one of 12 Ravens here at the 105th Airlift Wing, and the only female on the team, who has the mission of protecting the wing’s nine C-17 Globemaster IIIs on missions. She, along with the other Ravens in the program, is entrusted to detect, deter and counter threats to the wing’s aircraft on missions. She performs security and conducts airfield security assessments and serves as a subject matter expert regarding force protection measures. Reeves can get a couple weeks' notice or as little as 12 hours' notice for these missions.

Her first mission as a Raven was in February 2025, when she flew to Zambia in Africa as part of a state partnership program mission. There she provided security for the C-17 when members of the Zambian military came onboard the aircraft for a tour. Reeves also has several more missions lined up throughout 2025 and says more could come up as well.

Outside of her career as a defender in the 105 BDG, Reeves is trying to transition from a volunteer firefighter to a paid firefighter in Middletown, New York, making a career out of helping people in the New York Air National Guard and her civilian life.