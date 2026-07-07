Travel Advisory: Original Traffic Pattern Configuration Resumes at the Frenchtown Road Bridge in East Greenwich

On Friday night, July 10, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to start the process to return traffic to its original configuration on Frenchtown Road (Route 402) where it passes over Route 4 at the Frenchtown Road Bridge in East Greenwich.

The first step will be to shift the current temporary two-lane traffic pattern to the north side of the bridge. Next, RIDOT will finish work on the bridge deck and approaches, which includes applying waterproofing, paving the new deck, and placing the final striping. That work will take approximately one week.

After the paving work, RIDOT will reopen two lanes of traffic in each direction on Frenchtown Road. The traffic signals at Frenchtown and Davisville roads will return to pre-construction conditions, and the left-turn restrictions will be removed.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The work on the Frenchtown Road Bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that also is replacing the bridges carrying Route 2 over Route 4 as well as Devil's Foot Road over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.