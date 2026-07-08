Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, Joins the Group of Thirty

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Pablo Hernández de Cos, General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements and Former Governor of the Bank of Spain, has joined the Group’s membership.Mr. Hernández de Cos is a renowned expert in macroeconomics, fiscal and monetary policy, and financial stability. Through his decades of experience in academic research and high-level policymaking, he has played a central role in shaping international banking regulation and European monetary governance. From 2018 to 2024, he served as Governor of the Bank of Spain and a member of the Governing Council of the European Central Bank, he concurrently chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision from 2019 to 2024.The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chair of the Board of Trustees, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Pablo to the Group of Thirty. Pablo comes with respected leadership and expertise in banking regulation, systemic risks, and international financial inter-connections, that will make a distinctive contribution to the work of the Group of Thirty.”Raghuram Rajan, Chair of the G30, said: “I am delighted to welcome Pablo to our membership, especially in the current reality where the rules governing global financial cooperation are under strain and central bank independence faces mounting pressure. With the rapid growth of nonbank finance and digital innovation, Pablo’s unparalleled experience makes him an indispensable voice as we work to strengthen the frameworks that protect the international financial system.”Pablo Hernández de Cos stated: “I am honored to join the Group of Thirty and contribute to the collective expertise of this important group. I look forward to learning from my distinguished colleagues in the Group and to working together to address the defining global economic and financial challenges.”

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