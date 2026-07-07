New AI Tool Lets Fundraisers Rehearse the Donor Visit Before It's Real

Donor Visit Coach Logo

TPI's newest tool pairs AI role-play with transformational philanthropy principles to help fundraisers walk into any donor visit prepared

Every fundraiser has felt underprepared walking into a donor visit. Donor Visit Coach gives development officers a place to practice the conversation itself, so they walk in with confidence.” — Mark Dobosz

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Dobosz, Vice President of Philanthropy at Mozaic Senior Life (CT) and Founder of the Transformational Philanthropy Institute (TPI), today announced the launch of Donor Visit Coach, an AI -powered voice role-play platform that lets fundraisers rehearse donor conversations before they take place. Donor Visit Coach is available now at ectponline.com/donor-visit-coach for $99 per year. A great feature is a "try before you buy" option.The tool is the latest addition to Dobosz's growing suite of resources aimed at shifting fundraising practice away from transactional asks and toward transformational, mission-centered donor relationships.Practice the Conversation That Matters MostDevelopment officers spend far more time preparing proposals, reports, and case statements than they do rehearsing the actual conversation with a donor. Donor Visit Coach was built to close that gap. Rather than reading about best practices, fundraisers can hear and speak them, running through realistic donor scenarios as many times as needed until the language, tone, and pacing feel natural.Donor Visit Coach features:Voice-based, interactive role-play. Fundraisers speak their part of the conversation and hear a realistic donor voice respond, so the practice feels like a real visit rather than a scripted exercise.Judgment-free repetition. Development officers can run a scenario repeatedly, testing different approaches and refining their delivery without any risk to a live donor relationship.Grounded in transformational philanthropy principles. The coaching scenarios reflect the donor-centered, relationship-first approach at the heart of Dobosz's Transactional to Transformational Philanthropy Series.Accessible pricing. A $99 annual subscription puts the tool within reach of development shops of any size.Organizations and individuals interested in trying the platform can use access code TPITRY at ectponline.com/donor-visit-coach.About Mark DoboszMark Dobosz is Vice President of Philanthropy at Mozaic Senior Life in Connecticut , author of the Transactional to Transformational Philanthropy Series, including Beyond the Ask (2025), Beyond the Culture (2026), and the bilingual The Art of the Invitation(2026), a Stanford Social Innovation Review contributor, creator of the Executive Certificate in Transformational Philanthropy (ectponline.com) and Donor Visit Coach, and creator of the apps donorassess.org, partnerassess.net and transactandtransform.org. He writes and speaks nationally on transformational philanthropy.Media ContactMark Doboszmdobosz@mozaicsl.org941-232-4447ectponline.com

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