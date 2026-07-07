Eaton Hudson Launches Dedicated E-Commerce Liquidation Platform for Online Retailers and Consumer Brands

New Division Led by Industry Veterans Joshua Thompson & Skye Westcott to Help E-Commerce Businesses Recover Maximum Value from Excess Inventory & Assets

Today's online retailers need more than a liquidation company—they need a partner that understands how digital commerce works.” — Jim Schaye

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eaton Hudson, Inc., a national asset valuation, disposition, and capital advisory firm, today announced the launch of its E-Commerce Liquidation Division, a specialized platform designed to help online retailers, manufacturers, lenders, investors, and consumer brands maximize recovery from excess inventory, customer returns, warehouse assets, and distressed e-commerce merchandise.The new division addresses a growing challenge across the e-commerce sector, where businesses frequently accumulate significant inventory value through customer returns, canceled orders, seasonal overstock, excess warehouse inventory, and shifting consumer demand. As online retail continues to evolve, many companies struggle to recover maximum value from these assets through traditional liquidation channels.With more than $2.8 billion in completed inventory and asset dispositions and over four decades of experience, Eaton Hudson provides customized recovery strategies designed to convert inventory into liquidity while minimizing operational disruption and preserving enterprise value.The division will be led by Joshua Thompson, Chief Technology Officer, and Skye Westcott, Vice President of Creative & Merchandising, combining decades of expertise in digital commerce, technology, merchandising, retail operations, and brand strategy.Thompson has spent more than 25 years designing, developing, and operating high-growth e-commerce platforms and digital ecosystems that generate revenue, improve customer acquisition, and scale online businesses. His experience spans website architecture, e-commerce operations, digital marketing strategy, search engine optimization (SEO), paid media, marketing automation, analytics, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology infrastructure. As Director of Marketing for Fandango's FanShop division, Thompson led customer growth and revenue strategy from launch, driving the division to more than 4 million website visits and over 500,000 transactions. At Eaton Hudson, Thompson is applying that same technology-first approach to modernize the liquidation process, leveraging data, digital marketplaces, automation, and online merchandising strategies to maximize asset recoveries and expand buyer reach for clients.Westcott is an internationally recognized retail and merchandising executive with more than 35 years of leadership experience guiding some of the industry's most respected brands, including Coco Republic, HD Buttercup, Ballard Designs, Anthropologie, IKEA, Lillian August, and Arhaus. Her expertise spans merchandising, creative direction, global sourcing, retail operations, product development, and brand positioning, with a proven record of increasing revenue, strengthening margins, and building high-performing retail organizations.Together, Thompson and Westcott unite best-in-class technology with world-class merchandising expertise, enabling Eaton Hudson to offer a next-generation liquidation platform specifically built for today's digitally driven retail environment. Their combined experience allows the firm to optimize every stage of the recovery process—from online merchandising and digital marketing to marketplace optimization, buyer acquisition, inventory presentation, and strategic disposition."The e-commerce landscape has fundamentally changed how inventory is bought, sold, and valued," said Amir Mireskandari, Senior Managing Partner of Eaton Hudson. "Joshua understands what it takes to build, market, and scale successful online businesses, while Skye has spent her career maximizing product value through merchandising and brand strategy. Their combined expertise gives our clients access to a liquidation platform built specifically for modern e-commerce—not one adapted from traditional retail.""Today's online retailers need more than a liquidation company—they need a partner that understands how digital commerce works," said James Schaye, Senior Managing Partner of Eaton Hudson. "Joshua's experience building and operating e-commerce platforms and executing sophisticated digital marketing strategies, combined with Skye's merchandising and retail leadership, gives our clients a distinct competitive advantage when recovering value from inventory and other e-commerce assets."The launch further expands Eaton Hudson's growing platform of recovery and advisory services, which includes inventory disposition, asset valuation, capital advisory, accounts receivable valuation, real estate solutions, operational restructuring, special situations consulting, and post-closure intellectual property monetization.About Eaton HudsonEaton Hudson, Inc. is a national asset disposition, valuation, and capital advisory firm serving retailers, manufacturers, lenders, investors, and turnaround professionals throughout the United States. With more than $2.8 billion in completed inventory and asset dispositions over the past 40 years, the firm delivers strategic solutions that maximize recovery across physical assets, digital assets, inventory, and enterprise value. Eaton Hudson's E-Commerce Liquidation Division combines advanced digital commerce technology, online marketing expertise, retail merchandising, and nationwide disposition capabilities to provide comprehensive recovery solutions for today's e-commerce businesses. For more information, visit www.eatonhudson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.