Professional Moving & Storage Brings Written Flat-Price Moving and On-Site Storage to Lenexa Families

Family-owned since 2000, Professional Moving & Storage offers Lenexa written flat pricing, W-2 crews, and 300+ climate-controlled on-site storage units.

LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional Moving & Storage, a family-owned company operating from its branch on Bourgade Street, is expanding awareness of its written flat-price moving service and on-site storage program for households across Lenexa and the surrounding Johnson County communities. The company aims to give residents a clear alternative to online lead brokers by keeping every quote, crew, and truck under one local roof.For more than 25 years, the company has served Kansas families under the same ownership. Its Lenexa location handles the full range of relocation needs, and homeowners looking for local movers in Lenexa can now book a written flat price that holds to the penny. Shrink wrap, blankets, stair carries, fuel, and mileage are calculated up front and confirmed in writing before the truck leaves the yard, removing the day-of surprises that often frustrate customers."Families here are tired of calling a phone number online and getting handed off to whoever bids lowest that morning," said a representative for the company. "When you call us, the trucks are parked at 8889 Bourgade Street, the crew is on our payroll, and the price we write down is the price you pay. That is what being a local moving company should mean." The written flat-price model addresses one of the most common complaints in the moving industry. Because the quote accounts for every billable item before move day, customers can budget with confidence rather than bracing for hidden charges once the job is complete. Every crew member is a W-2 employee who is background checked and trained on the company's own equipment, so the team assigned by the dispatcher is the team that arrives at the door.Alongside its relocation service, the company operates a large on-site storage program in Lenexa. More than 300 climate-controlled units sit at the same Bourgade Street facility, monitored around the clock with drive-up loading access. The setup allows customers to pair a move with short-term or long-term storage without shuttling belongings across town. Residents who need secure space between closings can reserve on site storage in Lenexa directly through the company rather than coordinating with a separate provider. The Lenexa branch supports a complete service menu that includes local moving, long-distance relocation, commercial moves, piano moving, professional packing, junk removal, and senior moving. As an authorized agent for National Van Lines, the company can manage moves across all 48 contiguous states while keeping a single Kansas dispatcher as the point of contact from the first call to the final box.Local demand has been driven largely by word of mouth. The company reports that roughly 80 percent of its Lenexa moves come from repeat customers or referrals, and its Lenexa Google Business Profile carries a 5.0 average rating built on hundreds of reviews. That track record reflects a deliberate choice to stay small enough to answer the phone and large enough to handle a coast-to-coast relocation. Professional Moving & Storage is licensed and insured, operating under DOT number 917983 and ICC number MC397078, with full coverage for liability and cargo. The company encourages Lenexa residents to schedule a free walk-through or video estimate to receive a written flat price before committing to any move.About Professional Moving & StorageProfessional Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company that has served Lenexa, Lawrence, and the wider Kansas region for more than two decades. From its Bourgade Street facility in Lenexa, the company provides residential and commercial moving, long-distance relocation as a National Van Lines agent, professional packing, and climate-controlled on-site storage. Its focus is written flat pricing, employee crews, and dependable local service.

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