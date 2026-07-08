Duarte CEO Nancy Duarte Contributes to New Book with Silicon Guild

Leading for Tomorrow: Unlocking Human Potential in the Era of Continuous Change and Endless Possibility is available in e-book and out in hardcover on July 8.

Change likes to show up unannounced, and that trend is only accelerating.” — Nancy Duarte

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Duarte, founder and CEO of Duarte, Inc. , a Silicon Valley communication firm that Fortune 50 companies, government agencies, and global organizations trust with their highest-stakes communication needs, has contributed to Leading for Tomorrow , a new book from the Silicon Guild releasing in hardcover on July 8, 2026.Leading for Tomorrow: Unlocking Human Potential in the Era of Continuous Change and Endless Possibility collects the experience and expertise of Silicon Guild’s membership to help readers navigate uncertainty with the clarity, composure, and conviction needed to approach change as an opportunity to reach new heights. The book covers how artificial intelligence, social upheaval, economic volatility, and technological change are redefining the world of work, and how leaders can remain deeply human in an era of continuous disruption.“Change likes to show up unannounced, and that trend is only accelerating,” said Duarte CEO, Nancy Duarte. “Today's challenges are novel, but the ways leaders can successfully navigate uncertainties are time-tested. This book sheds light on how viewing change through a prism of human empathy can keep leaders value-aligned during any period of transition.”The book features contributions from Silicon Guild members including: Jennifer Aaker, Morra Aarons-Mele, Scott Anthony, Safi Bahcall, Chip Conley, Nancy Duarte, Amy Edmondson, Hal Gregersen, John Hagel III, Jonathan Haidt, Sophie Hamilton, Frans Johansson, Whitney Johnson, Scott Barry Kaufman, Tom Kelley, Rita McGrath, Jacqueline Novogratz, Jean Oelwang, April Rinne, Chris Shipley, Sanyin Siang, Brian Solis, Lisa Kay Solomon, Zeynep Ton, Caroline Webb, and Chris Yeh.Nancy’s chapter “Leading with Empathy in a Whirlwind of Change,” explores how Fortune 50 leaders use speeches, stories, symbols, and ceremonies to galvanize support, maneuver through the messy middle of transition, and arrive at a shared vision of the future. This contribution continues a string of high-level insights into the power of strategic communication that includes Nancy's viral TED Talk "The Secret Structure of Great Talks" which has received over 4 million views across platforms to date.Leading for Tomorrow: Unlocking Human Potential in the Era of Continuous Change and Endless Possibility is available in e-book and out in hardcover on July 8, 2026.###About DuarteDuarte, Inc. is an award-winning, woman-owned communication firm founded in 1988 by Nancy and Mark Duarte. Duarte shapes the presentations, keynotes, sales pitches, and executive recommendations for its clients when the outcome matters most. Its methodology has been pressure-tested through nearly four decades of working directly with the world's most influential brands and leaders. By placing empathy at the heart of strategy, story, visuals, and delivery, Duarte turns communication into a competitive advantage.Learn more at www.duarte.com © 2008-2026 Duarte, Inc. All rights reserved.

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