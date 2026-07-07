The Georgia Department of Veterans Service today announced a request for proposal opportunity for its Georgia Veterans Mental Health Services Grant Program (VMHS). Established in 2023, the VMHS grant program supports mental and behavioral health providers who specialize in services for military service members, veterans, and their families.

Georgia’s VMHS grant program received $1 million for a fourth year of grant funding through state appropriations for fiscal year 2027. If multiple applicants are approved for funding, the cumulative total of grant dollars awarded cannot exceed $1,000,000.

The application will open at 10:00 a.m. on July 8, 2026 and will close at 4:30 p.m. on August 31, 2026.

Subject to the availability of funding, competitive matching grants will be awarded to nonprofit community behavioral health programs that meet eligibility criteria. Applicants MUST have matching funding.

Eligible organizations must be nonprofits (501(c)3) in the state of Georgia which:

provide behavioral health services;

utilize evidence-based practices;

integrate military cultural competency training for staff members;

join and use the Unite Us coordinated care network as a partner to accept and provide referrals; and

connect clients with appropriate community-based behavioral health services upon discharge in a timely manner.

Nonprofit community behavioral healthcare providers with experience in treating military service members and veterans are encouraged to apply.

Priority status for applicants will be given to programs with locations within 50 miles of a military base and for applicants seeking grants for operating costs attached to a project for which capital investments have already been made.

Award approval requires an executed Terms and Conditions agreement within 30 days of selection. Approved organizations must have an active Unique Entity Identifier (UEI), vendor location on file, and an approved budget. It is recommended organizations applying for this grant start the process for approval in the Georgia Vendor Management System.

Questions on this process and required documentation should be sent to [email protected].

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About GDVS:

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service (GDVS) is not part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, but is an agency of Georgia’s state government created for the purpose of advising, counseling, and assisting Georgia’s veterans and their families in receiving their rightful benefits under the vast and complex framework of veterans’ laws. The GDVS mission, to serve Georgia's veterans and their families in all matters pertaining to veterans benefits, falls into two basic tasks: informing veterans and their families about veterans’ benefits, and directly assisting and advising veterans and their families in securing the federal and state benefits to which they are entitled.

Veterans or their family members should contact their local field office to schedule an appointment. Locate a veterans service office near you at: https://veterans.georgia.gov/field-offices.