Jović Confers with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Damjan Jović met today with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Mohammed Al Namour.

During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the traditionally friendly bilateral relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their mutual readiness to further develop cooperation in areas of shared interest.

State Secretary Jović underscored the importance of dialogue in international relations and reiterated that the Republic of Serbia advocates the establishment of lasting peace in accordance with international law.

The interlocutors welcomed the confirmation of the State of Palestine's participation in the Specialized Expo 2027 Belgrade.

State Secretary Jović thanked his interlocutor for Palestine's principled support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.