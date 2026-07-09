Maine-Based Education Nonprofit Among Top Global Innovators in Planetary Health Education

Dr. Julie Meltzer presents on the Solutionary Framework at the Villars Symposium, walking attendees through Phase 1: Identify

Institute for Humane Education selected from more than 200 organizations globally for the Spotlight on Planetary Health

Teaching students how to take informed action is a win-win-win for students, schools, communities, and the planet.” — Dr. Julie Meltzer, Director of K-12 & Teacher Education, IHE

SURRY, ME, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Humane Education (IHE), a Maine-based nonprofit, has been recognized as one of ten global innovators in planetary health education by the Villars Institute and HundrED, two leading international organizations at the intersection of sustainability and education. IHE was the only U.S.-based organization selected for the collection.

The recognition comes through the Spotlight on Planetary Health Education, a joint initiative created to identify and elevate education approaches that move students beyond environmental awareness toward meaningful action. IHE's submission on educating with the Solutionary Framework was chosen from more than 200 nominations worldwide and reviewed by an advisory board with expertise in planetary health education.

As stated on HundrED’s Spotlight page: “Education is one of the most powerful levers for planetary change. Yet, many schools remain stuck at the level of awareness, without the tools or confidence to act.”

IHE's Solutionary Framework is designed to help students take informed action. The approach guides students through identifying a real problem in their community, investigating it through a systems lens, and developing solutions designed to do the most good and least harm for people, animals, and ecosystems—then putting those solutions into practice. In Maine, where the framework was first introduced, K-12 students in all sixteen counties are now using the framework to tackle issues they care about, including food insecurity, water quality, and fast fashion. Use of the framework to guide student-led action has expanded from Maine to 25 states across the US and 70 countries around the world.

"The Solutionary Framework provides a roadmap for teaching students key academic skills while showing them how to become systems thinkers with the confidence, curiosity, and compassion to make positive change,” said Dr. Julie Meltzer, IHE’s Director of K-12 & Teacher Education.

“Teaching students how to take informed action is a win-win-win for students, schools, communities – and the planet. Being recognized alongside education innovators from around the world affirms what we hear from students and teachers all the time: this work matters, and it works."

IHE joins nine other organizations from around the world in the Spotlight collection, which HundrED describes as the starting point for a new global community of purpose focused on planetary health education. As of 2025, seven of nine planetary boundaries—the scientific thresholds that define a safe operating space for humanity—have been crossed, underscoring the urgency of the work.

IHE offers training for educators through its Solutionary Micro-credential course, an online professional development program that equips teachers to facilitate student-led action projects.

More information is available at humaneeducation.org.



About the Institute for Humane Education

The Institute for Humane Education (IHE) is a Maine-based nonprofit organization educating for

a world in which all can thrive. Through its graduate programs with Antioch University,

professional learning, and the Solutionary Framework, IHE prepares students and teachers to

address the interconnected challenges facing people, animals, and the environment.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.