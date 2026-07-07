Commissioner Buckingham Calls on Texans to Honor Veterans Through Giving and Service

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is calling on all Texans to donate to Texas State Veterans Homes (TSVH) and Texas State Veterans Cemeteries (TSVC). While monetary donations are accepted and can be made through the VLB's new online donations portal, there are multiple non‑monetary ways to give back to the men and women who served our great nation.

"There is no greater act of service than answering the call to defend our nation. I encourage every Texan to find a meaningful way to give back and support our incredible Veterans," said Commissioner Buckingham. "Every act of support, whether a few dollars or a few hours, helps us show our appreciation for the Veterans who have served our state and for those resting in our beautiful Veterans cemeteries. We are the home of the free because of the brave. I invite you to stand with me and give whatever you can to honor their sacrifice."

Texas State Veterans Homes

The VLB’s 10 Texas State Veterans Homes provide affordable, long-term care for Texas Veterans, their spouses, and Gold Star parents. Conveniently located across Texas, each first-class facility is designed to enhance Veterans’ quality of life with a clean, caring, and dignified setting appropriate to those men and women who have served our country with honor.

Texas State Veterans Homes welcome many non‑monetary donations that directly support resident comfort, activities, and quality of life.

Examples of donations include, but are not limited to:

Art and crafts supplies

DVDs or CDs

Board games

Fishing gear

Gardening tools

Writing supplies (journals, pens)

Woodworking sets

Leather crafting tools

Model kits (cars, airplanes, ships, tanks, etc.)

TSVHs welcome volunteers in all areas of the facility. Training is provided based on your interests, and staff work with you to create a meaningful and rewarding volunteer experience. Please contact the TSVH’s On-site Representative before donating to ensure the items are needed and before volunteering to determine what opportunities are available. Click the button below to learn more and to contact one of our 10 Veterans homes:

Caring for our Veterans

Texas State Veterans Cemeteries

The VLB's five Texas State Veterans Cemeteries welcome financial or other donations, as well as volunteers, to support those who served and their families. Donations are used to enhance accommodations and improve visitors' experiences at our hallowed grounds. Examples of donations include, but are not limited to:

Memorial benches (concrete, wrought iron, marble, etc.).

Memorial markers (must be donated from an organization).

Memorial engraved pavers (currently only Corpus Christi and Mission cemeteries).

Holiday wreaths (Wreaths Across America and Wreaths for Vets).

Trees, shrubs, flowers, or similar landscaping products in honor of a loved one

All donations received by the Texas State Veterans Cemeteries must be recorded on a donation form and approved by the Texas General Land Office.

Volunteer opportunities are available to those who wish to donate their time to serving those who served.

Examples of volunteer opportunities are:

Office administrative support.

Headstone cleaning and gravesite maintenance.

Annual events held throughout the year.

Event traffic control and parking assistants.

Volunteer military honors teams.

To learn more about how you can donate and/or volunteer at a specific TSVH and TSVC, please click the button below:

Donate & Volunteer Today

Donations made to the Texas Veterans Land Board for public purposes are tax deductible pursuant to Internal Revenue Code 170(c) (1). The tax identification number for the Texas Veterans Land Board is 74-2463347.

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.