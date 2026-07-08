Vladislav Priadko, founder of Coffee Bike World, stands beside one of the company's mobile Coffee Bikes during "THE CROSSING – Canada and USA," a 90-day documentary journey across more than 50 cities throughout Canada and the United States. A Coffee Bike espresso bar is set up beside a lake in Banff National Park, Alberta, during "THE CROSSING – Canada and USA," a 90-day journey documenting entrepreneurship, local communities, and independent Coffee Bike owners across North America. A Coffee Bike is set up with Toronto's iconic CN Tower in the background during "THE CROSSING – Canada and USA," a 90-day expedition showcasing independent entrepreneurship, local communities, and a worldwide community of Coffee Bike owners across North A

A 90-day expedition across 50+ cities highlights independent entrepreneurship, local communities, and a growing worldwide network of Coffee Bike owners.

Coffee is simply what brings people together. The real journey is about entrepreneurship, community, and proving businesses can grow through collaboration instead of obligation.” — Vladislav Priadko

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**# Vancouver Entrepreneur Crosses North America on Coffee Bike to Build a Worldwide Community of Independent Entrepreneurs### A 90-day expedition across 50+ cities highlights independent entrepreneurship, mobile coffee businesses, and a growing worldwide community of more than 35 independent Coffee Bike owners. The first episode premieres on July 9 at 5:30 PM PST.**VANCOUVER, British Columbia** — Most road trips begin with a destination. For Vancouver entrepreneur **Vladislav Priadko**, the destination is people.This summer, the founder of **Coffee Bike World** is embarking on a 90-day journey across more than 50 cities throughout Canada and the United States aboard a Coffee Bike. The expedition, titled **"THE CROSSING – Canada and USA"** will document local communities, independent entrepreneurs, and the growing movement of mobile coffee businesses while showcasing a unique community-driven approach to entrepreneurship.The documentary-style journey follows Priadko as he visits existing Coffee Bike owners, meets aspiring entrepreneurs, serves coffee in communities across North America, and shares the everyday realities of building a small business on the road. Every stop will be documented through YouTube episodes, short-form social media content, and live broadcasts, allowing viewers to experience the journey in real time.Unlike many business expansion stories, this expedition is not centered around opening franchise locations or selling territories. Instead, it tells the story of a different philosophy—one built around independent business ownership and voluntary collaboration."We've never wanted to build a franchise," said Priadko. "Our vision has always been to create a community where entrepreneurs own their businesses completely, operate under their own brands, make their own decisions, and simply choose to support one another. There are no franchise fees, royalties, or ongoing obligations. We believe entrepreneurship is strongest when people are free to build something that reflects their own vision."Coffee Bike World itself was built on experience rather than theory. Before offering Coffee Bikes to entrepreneurs, the company spent more than eight years operating its own mobile coffee businesses in Vancouver, serving more than one million cups of coffee while refining the systems behind a successful mobile café.Today, that vision has grown into a worldwide community of **more than 35 independent Coffee Bike owners** across multiple countries. Every owner operates under their own brand, makes their own business decisions, and remains completely independent, while many choose to stay connected through a voluntary community where they share knowledge, experiences, encouragement, and support. Throughout the expedition, Priadko will visit many of these owners, highlighting their unique stories and demonstrating how entrepreneurship can thrive through collaboration rather than obligation.The journey also aims to showcase how mobile coffee businesses can succeed in communities of every size. While major cities offer visibility, many smaller towns provide something equally valuable—strong local support, loyal customers, and opportunities for entrepreneurs to establish meaningful community connections."A coffee business doesn't always have to begin with a permanent storefront or a significant financial investment," Priadko said. "Sometimes it starts with a simple idea, a willingness to work hard, and a community that believes in local businesses."In addition to serving coffee throughout the journey, Priadko will visit local cafés, discover regional food and culture, meet entrepreneurs from diverse industries, and document the unique character of communities across North America. The project aims to inspire aspiring business owners while highlighting the people and places that make independent entrepreneurship possible.For Priadko, however, the expedition is about much more than coffee."Coffee is simply the reason people stop and start talking. The real story is about people, entrepreneurship, community, and proving that businesses can grow through collaboration instead of obligation."The **"THE CROSSING – Canada and USA"** documentary series is being released throughout the journey on YouTube, with new episodes following each stage of the expedition. The first episode premieres on July 9, 2026, at 5:30 PM PST on Coffee Bike TV on YouTube, with new episodes released throughout the 90-day expedition## About Coffee Bike WorldFounded in Vancouver, British Columbia, **Coffee Bike World** designs and supplies turnkey mobile coffee shops for independent entrepreneurs around the world. Built on more than eight years of real operating experience and over one million cups served before offering the concept for sale, Coffee Bike World has grown into a worldwide community of more than 35 independent Coffee Bike owners. The company believes entrepreneurs should have the freedom to own their businesses completely, without franchise fees, royalties, or mandatory ongoing obligations, while having the opportunity to participate in a voluntary community that encourages collaboration, knowledge sharing, and mutual support.

90 Days Across North America on a Coffee Bike | Official Trailer

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