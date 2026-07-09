CeCe Winans Announces Return of Christmas with CeCe Winans for 2026 Holiday Season

Christmas with CeCe Winans 2026

West Coast Run Features Special Guests and Sisters Angie Winans & Debbie Winans

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 18-time GRAMMY® Award-winning icon CeCe Winans is bringing her acclaimed Christmas tour to the West Coast for the first time in over a decade. Joined by special guests and her sisters Angie Winans and Debbie Winans, Christmas with CeCe Winans will visit six cities this December for an evening of beloved Christmas classics, worship favorites, and songs from throughout CeCe’s celebrated career.

“I’m truly thankful for the opportunity to bring this Christmas tour to so many cities,” said CeCe. “There’s nothing like the joy and peace that this season brings, and being able to share that through music is a blessing. I’m especially excited to be doing this with my sisters; it’s going to be a beautiful time of worship, celebration, and togetherness.”

As the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, Winans continues to inspire audiences around the world through her music and ministry. Christmas with CeCe Winans offers an evening centered on worship, celebration and the timeless message of hope that defines the Christmas season.

An exclusive pre-sale begins Monday, July 13th, with tickets available to the public starting Wednesday, July 15th. Fans are encouraged to act fast. CeCe’s 2025 Christmas tour sold out in every city. For tickets and more information, visit CeCeWinans.com.

In addition to her West Coast Christmas tour, Winans will also co-headline the highly anticipated Christmas Together tour alongside Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith. The tour will feature an evening of holiday favorites, career-spanning hits, and moments of worship as three of Christian music’s most beloved artists come together to celebrate the season. Tickets for Christmas Together are available now at AmyGrant.com, CeCeWinans.com, and MichaelWSmith.com.

TOUR DATES:

Thursday, December 10, 2026 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Friday, December 11, 2026 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Tuesday, December 15, 2026 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wednesday, December 16, 2026 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Theater

Thursday, December 17, 2026 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

Friday, December 18, 2026 – Sacramento, CA – Sacramento Memorial Auditorium

About CeCe Winans:

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has long since cemented her status as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her mantel today holds a staggering 18 GRAMMY Awards, 31 Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards. She's been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Nashville Music City Walk of Fame, in addition to being named a Trailblazer of Soul by BMI and garnering multiple NAACP Image Awards, Soul Train Awards, Essence Awards, and more. She's sold millions of albums in the US, topping the Gospel charts repeatedly while crossing over with smashes like "Count on Me," her stunning duet with Whitney Houston from the multi-platinum 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack, which sold 2 million copies and cracked the Top 10 on the Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary charts. She touched millions more with inspirational performances everywhere from churches around the world to The White House. Her recent albums, Believe For It and More Than This (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC) have resonated strongly with fans leading to over 1 billion streams and downloads, multiple award wins, and a tour resurgence garnering over 100 shows across the globe over the last 2 years.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

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