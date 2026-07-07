Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance offers guidance to Missourians impacted by holiday weekend storms, shares three steps to recovery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Following the severe weather that impacted communities across Missouri over the holiday weekend, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) reminds Missourians who have questions or concerns about their insurance coverage to contact the department's Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers.

DCI encourages consumers to remember three important steps as they begin to recover and start the insurance claims process.

“It can be difficult to know where to begin in the aftermath of a storm, especially when it comes to insurance,” DCI Director Angela Nelson said. “Taking a few simple steps early can help protect your property, support your insurance claim and make the recovery process smoother.”

Step 1: Inspect and document the damage.

Once it is safe to do so, inspect your property for damage. Take photographs or video any damage to your home, vehicles or personal belongings before beginning cleanup or making repairs. Detailed documentation can help support your insurance claim and provide a record of your losses.

Step 2: Take steps to prevent further damage.

Most insurance policies require policyholders to take reasonable steps to prevent additional damage after a loss. Temporary measures such as covering a damaged roof with a tarp or boarding broken windows may help protect your property from further harm. Keep all receipts for emergency repairs and materials, as these expenses may be reimbursable under your policy.

Step 3: File your claim as soon as possible.

Contact your insurance company or agent promptly to report the damage and begin the claims process. Be prepared to provide details about the loss and any documentation you have gathered. Filing early can help avoid delays and allow your insurer to begin evaluating your claim. If you’re unsure whether the damage is substantial enough to submit a claim, consider reaching out to a local contractor you know and trust and ask them to provide you with an estimate.

Understanding Your Policy

In addition to these three steps, it’s also critical to review your policy terms and understand what is and isn’t covered.

Typically, homeowners' insurance will only pay to remove a fallen tree if a storm caused it to fall and it damaged something your policy covers, like your house, garage or shed. If a tree falls in your yard without causing any damage, you’ll probably need to pay for the removal yourself.

Coverage for docks, boat lifts and other waterfront structures depends on how they are insured. Some homeowner policies may offer limited coverage for attached structures, while separate policies or endorsements are often required for docks and other structures extending over water. Damage or collapse caused by severe weather may be covered, but wear and tear, deterioration, or lack of maintenance typically are not. Consumers should review their policies and talk with their agent to understand how these structures are insured.

For those impacted by power outages, most homeowner policies include at least $500 for food loss in the event of a power outage if the outage stems from a covered cause of loss to your own property, such as a tree knocking out your power lines or box on your home. Actual coverage will vary by insurance company, and general power outages caused away from your property may not be covered. Food spoilage coverage may only be available if you purchase an optional endorsement for an additional premium, so be sure to check with your insurance agent for more information.

“Consumers don’t have to navigate the recovery process on their own,” Director Nelson added. “If you have questions along the way or need help understanding your policy, let us be your first call. Our team is here to help, at absolutely no cost to you.”

Consumers looking for additional guidance can review DCI’s Post-Disaster Claims Guide, which offers helpful tips and tools to assist homeowners in documenting losses, navigating the claims process, understanding their coverage and making informed decisions throughout recovery. DCI also has several other tools and resources available to help those affected by recent storms.

DCI’s Consumer Affairs Division is available to answer insurance questions, investigate complaints and help consumers better understand their policies and coverage. Consumers can call the Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 to speak with an insurance expert or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers for additional resources.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit dci.mo.gov.