Romp n' Roll Launches BabyPalooza, Offering Free Baby Classes Nationwide July 13-26

Romp n' Roll invites families to Babypalooza, a free community event for parents and little ones. Babies and their grown-ups share a joyful moment during a Romp n' Roll baby class — the kind of connection Babypalooza is all about. Pure joy in motion — a little one crawls his way through a Romp n' Roll class at Babypalooza.

National early childhood enrichment franchise invites families across the country to experience play-based learning at no cost during two-week period

Every baby and parent who comes through our doors during these two weeks of BabyPalooza gets to experience what we've built our entire business around — real, joyful, developmentally rich play.” — Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n' Roll

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romp n' Roll, the nation's leading early childhood enrichment franchise, today announced the launch of BabyPalooza, a nationwide celebration of free baby classes running July 13 through July 26 at Romp n' Roll locations across the country.BabyPalooza gives families with infants and young babies (ages 3-months-old through 18-months-old) the opportunity to experience Romp n' Roll's signature blend of movement, music, sensory play, and early developmental activities — completely free — as part of the company's ongoing mission to make high-quality early enrichment accessible to more families nationwide.During the two-week event, participating locations will open their doors to new families for a complimentary class designed specifically for babies, giving parents and caregivers a firsthand look at the programming that has made Romp n' Roll a trusted name in early childhood development for over two decades."BabyPalooza is one of my favorite times of year, because it's about welcoming families into our community with zero barriers to entry," said Michael Barnett, Co-Founder and CEO of Romp n' Roll. "Every baby and parent who come through our doors during these two weeks gets to experience what we've built our entire business around — real, joyful, developmentally rich play. We want as many families as possible to feel that for themselves."For many families, BabyPalooza serves as an introduction not just to a class, but to a broader community of parents and caregivers navigating early childhood together."The best part of BabyPalooza is what it represents for us as a company. We welcome these children in as babies, and from there, we get to grow alongside them,” said Babz Barnett, Co-Founder and President of Romp n' Roll. “The relationships we build in that very first class often carry all the way through, as they move and evolve through our program until they turn six. That continuity is what makes Romp n' Roll so special."BabyPalooza will take place at Romp n' Roll locations nationwide, with participating centers offering flexible scheduling to accommodate families throughout the two-week window. Interested families can find their nearest location and reserve a spot at https://rompnroll.com/locations About Romp n' Roll Romp n' Roll is a national early childhood enrichment franchise offering classes in gym, art, music, and more for children ages newborn through 5 years old. With locations across the United States, Romp n' Roll is dedicated to helping children build physical, social, and cognitive skills through play-based learning in a nurturing, community-driven environment. For more information, visit https://rompnroll.com/

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