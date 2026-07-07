Visionary Training Resources Announces Partnership with Kalitta Air

FlightDeckToGo® in the Boeing 777

Visionary Training Resources (VTR) announces a new partnership with Kalitta Air to support training across both its Flight Operations and Maintenance divisions.

I'm excited to partner with Visionary Training Resources to use their innovative technology to boost the confidence and training outcomes of our pilots and maintenance technicians.” — Kendall Leake, Kalitta Air EFB Manager/Flight Training IT Applications

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR), a leader in aviation training technology, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kalitta Air to support training across both its Flight Operations and Maintenance divisions. This agreement will deploy VTR's proprietary FlightDeckToGo® virtual reality (VR) platform across Kalitta Air's Boeing 777 fleet, delivering immersive, technology-driven training solutions for pilots and maintenance technicians alike.

For Flight Operations, FlightDeckToGo® will help Kalitta’s pilots familiarize themselves with the B777 flight deck through guided in-headset instruction, allowing them to learn and rehearse procedures and flows before entering the simulator while improving readiness and accelerating training progression.

For maintenance training, VTR's platform will provide immersive, accessible learning to Kalitta technicians, providing a virtual environments that support engine start training and abnormals without the need for access to the simulator or actual aircraft.

Andrea Arola, VTR’s vice president of sales, commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Kalitta Air as a partner. Their decision to adopt VR-based training across both Flight Operations and Maintenance reflects a genuine commitment to innovation and training excellence. We're excited to see the impact this collaboration will have across their B777 operation, and we look forward to growing this partnership."

Kendall Leake, Kalitta Air EFB Manager/Flight Training IT Applications, commented, “I'm excited to partner with Visionary Training Resources to use their innovative technology to boost the confidence and training outcomes of our pilots and maintenance technicians. I look forward to this partnership and to watching it grow.”

This partnership reinforces VTR's continued expansion within the aviation VR training industry, further establishing FlightDeckToGo® as a comprehensive solution for operators seeking to modernize training across multiple divisions.



About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers FlightDeckToGo®, a powerful training platform that leverages virtual reality technology. Portable, intuitive, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo® offers meaningful advantages over traditional training methods — including reduced costs, greater scheduling flexibility, and improved knowledge retention.

About Kalitta Air

Kalitta Air is a Michigan Limited Liability Company owned solely by Conrad Kalitta. Kalitta Air began service in November 2000 with three Boeing 747 aircraft, and the fleet has grown to over 25 planes, comprising 777 and B747-400 freighters.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.