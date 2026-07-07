Powerball® launch set in the UK for July 21, first drawing to follow

U.S. ticket price and game odds remain unchanged as expansion milestone approaches

JOHNSTON, Iowa – July 6, 2026 – Powerball® officials announced today that ticket sales in the United Kingdom will begin on July 21, 2026, marking the next step in the game’s historic expansion across the Atlantic.

Players in the UK will be able to play for the same Powerball jackpot available to players in the United States beginning with the Powerball drawing on Wednesday, July 22.

By expanding the player base internationally, Powerball jackpots are expected to grow faster, creating bigger prize opportunities for players – without altering the game’s $2 ticket price or jackpot odds.

The expansion, first announced in April through an agreement between the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) and Allwyn UK, will mark the first time a non-U.S. lottery contributes to the Powerball jackpot.

“This next step brings us closer to a thrilling milestone for Powerball,” said Rebecca Paul, President & CEO of the Tennessee Lottery and former President of the World Lottery Association. “More players means faster-growing jackpots, more excitement and even greater impact for the communities we serve.”

Allwyn CEO, Andria Vidler, said “We’re excited to give National Lottery players the chance to dream bigger, while supporting thousands of Good Cause projects across the UK every week. Powerball jackpots can soar into the billions, offering breath-taking sums with the potential to transform lives and communities.

“As we begin the countdown to the first draw later this month, you won’t be able to miss Powerball’s arrival with a major launch lined up. We’re encouraging players to get involved when tickets go on sale, and we’ll be crossing our fingers for our first UK winner.”

The addition of UK players is expected to accelerate jackpot growth through increased participation, while maintaining the core features that U.S. players know and trust. The $2 ticket price, odds of winning, cash prizes and draw nights will remain unchanged for players in the United States.

With the addition of The UK National Lottery, a total of 49 lotteries will pool funds for the Powerball jackpot. However, the benefits of every ticket remain local. More than half of each Powerball ticket sold stays in the jurisdiction where it is purchased, helping fund public programs and services, including education, scholarships, veteran services and more.

“Just as importantly, this expansion does not change where the money goes,” Paul added. “Every Powerball ticket sold in the U.S. will continue to support programs and services right here at home.”

As previously announced, tickets purchased in the UK will contribute to the Powerball jackpot only, not lower-tier prizes. Each ticket sold in the UK will contribute the same fixed U.S. dollar amount per play to the jackpot pool as tickets purchased in the United States. UK players will have a separate lower-tier prize structure and payouts.

Powerball drawings will continue to be held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida. Players will continue to choose five white ball numbers from 1–69 and one red Powerball number from 1–26. Because the number ranges and the number of selections drawn from each remain the same, players will continue to have the same odds of winning both the jackpot and lower-tier prizes – with overall odds of winning a prize at 1 in 24.9 and jackpot odds at 1 in 292.2 million.

To ensure the integrity and security of the game, The UK National Lottery will operate under the same security standards and compliance reviews as U.S. lotteries.

Additional information is available below:

U.S. player FAQ: [here]

UK Powerball details: [here]

About Powerball

Powerball® tickets cost $2 per play. Powerball is currently sold in 45 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Beginning July 21, 2026, Powerball ticket sales will expand to the United Kingdom.

More than half of every $2 Powerball ticket purchase stays in the jurisdiction where it is sold, helping fund public programs and services that benefit local communities. Since 1992, Powerball has generated an estimated $38 billion for good causes, including education and scholarships, veteran services, parks and recreation, and more.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Powerball draw studio in Florida. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

About MUSL

The Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) is a non-profit association that assists its member lotteries in multi-jurisdictional game development. Every MUSL member and some licensee lotteries offer one or more of the games generally facilitated by MUSL, but retain independent statutory duties regarding ticket sales, retailer authorization, prize payments, income offsets, and other responsibilities. For more information, visit www.musl.com.

About Allwyn and The UK National Lottery

Allwyn operates The National Lottery® under license, raising vital funds that help communities thrive across the UK. Every ticket makes a difference – from grassroots sport and local arts to heritage and community initiatives. Distribution of funds is managed by independent bodies.