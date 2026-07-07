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WTO issues new edition of “One-Page Case Summaries”

Each one-page summary comprises the core facts, the key findings contained in the reports and any other matters of particular significance. Fourteen cases have been added since the 2023 edition, bringing the total number of cases covered by the publication to 225.

The disputes are presented in chronological order. Two indexes list the disputes by WTO agreement and by WTO member responding to the complaint.

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WTO issues new edition of “One-Page Case Summaries”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


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