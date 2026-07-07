KMR Launches Duplicio in Partnership with Rallo, Introducing AI-Powered Creator Engagement Platform

Duplicio enables creators to deploy AI-driven digital twins engaging fans using chat, voice and interactive video unlocking scalable new revenue opportunities.

Duplicio allows creators to scale engagement while maintaining the voice, expertise, and personality that built their communities” — Kasem M. Raad, CEO, KMR

DELRAY BEACH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rallo today announced the launch of Duplicio , a new audience engagement and monetization platform developed in partnership with The KMR Brands and powered by Rallo Engage.Duplicio enables creators to deploy AI-driven digital twins that extend fan engagement across text, voice, and interactive video—while preserving the unique voice, expertise, and personality that define their brands.Designed for creators, influencers, coaches, educators, entertainers, and digital personalities, Duplicio addresses one of the creator economy’s most persistent challenges: maintaining meaningful engagement at scale.As audiences grow, creators often struggle to respond to every message or interact with every fan. Duplicio extends creator availability beyond the limits of time, allowing audiences to engage with a highly personalized AI version of the creator anytime.The convergence of audience growth and generative AIThe launch arrives at a pivotal moment. Creators are seeking scalable ways to manage rapidly expanding communities, while advances in generative AI have made personalized digital experiences more accessible than ever.“Creators shouldn’t have to choose between growth and personal connection,” said Kasem M. Raad, Founder and CEO of KMR. “Duplicio allows them to scale engagement while maintaining the voice, expertise, and personality that built their communities. Fans gain access, and creators gain a system that continues working even when they’re offline.”Built on Rallo Engage’s conversational AI infrastructure, Duplicio transforms a creator’s existing content, communication style, expertise, and knowledge into a personalized AI experience that reflects how they naturally communicate.Duplicio launches with three core multimodal engagement channels:AI Chat: Text-based conversations reflecting a creator’s tone, knowledge, and personalityAI Voice: Natural voice interactions designed to closely mirror the creator’s speaking styleInteractive AI Video: Real-time conversational video experiences for immersive fan interactionTo ensure creators maintain full ownership of their audience relationships, Duplicio integrates directly into existing websites, fan subscription platforms, online communities, and branded ecosystems.A new category of creator monetizationBy transforming one-to-one interactions into always-available AI experiences, Duplicio introduces a new category of monetization: AI-powered audience engagement. Creators can deepen relationships and unlock recurring revenue streams without increasing their personal workload.“We built Rallo Engage to power the next generation of creator businesses,” said Tyler Frederick, CEO of Rallo. “Duplicio shows how AI can strengthen audience relationships, increase accessibility, and unlock new revenue opportunities. This isn’t about replacing creators—it’s about scaling what already makes them valuable.”AvailabilityDuplicio is currently onboarding select creators looking to build AI-powered digital twins and expand their monetization strategies. Applications are open at duplicio.com.More information about Rallo’s technology is available at rallo.ai.About RalloRallo is an AI engagement company that helps creators, agencies, operators, and brands deploy AI-powered digital twins across chat, voice, and interactive video. Through its Rallo Engage platform, the company powers next-generation audience engagement and monetization while enabling organizations to maintain ownership of their brand and audience relationships.About KMRThe KMR Brands is a European multidisciplinary group operating internationally across experiences, marketing, multimedia, publishing, and talent management through its portfolio of agencies.

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