Technotainment Acquires Brendan O’Connell’s Iconic Taylor Swift Painting

Every icon starts as a blank canvas. Brendan O'Connell unveils his sweeping Taylor Swift painting, now part of Technotainment's Galleration, a new genre of art entertainment where you'll watch the work come to life and hear the story behind it. Taylor Swift gets the Warhol of Walmart Treatment

The celebrated work by the "Warhol of Walmart," featured in Cosmopolitan, helps launch Galleration, Technotainment's new genre of art entertainment.

Brendan turns everyday culture into art, and soon audiences will watch him do it in real time,” said Wesley Ellul, President and co-founder of Technotainment. “That is the experience we are building.” — Wesley Ellul, President and co-founder of Technotainment.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technotainment Streaming Media Inc. has acquired Brendan O’Connell’s celebrated Taylor Swift painting, a work previously featured in Cosmopolitan magazine. Rendered in O’Connell’s bold, contemporary pop-art style, the large-scale piece depicts the star striding past a wall of magazine covers, and its acquisition marks a convergence of visual art, technology, and digital entertainment that aligns with Technotainment’s focus on innovative audience engagement.

O’Connell is internationally recognised for transforming everyday American culture into fine art, earning the nickname “Warhol of Walmart” for his iconic Walmart-inspired paintings and dubbed a “brand name painter” by Time. His work has been featured in The New Yorker, Time, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR

Marketplace, USA Today, and The Colbert Report, and is held in museum collections including the High Museum of Art, the Georgia Museum of Art, the Mattatuck Museum, and the Ulrich Museum of Art. The Taylor Swift painting reflects his ongoing interest in celebrity, consumer culture, and the ways

contemporary icons shape collective memory.

As part of the collaboration, O’Connell plans to expand his live-streaming practice, giving audiences unprecedented access to the creation of new paintings in real time. Through multi-platform streaming, viewers will witness the artistic process, from blank canvas to finished work, while interacting directly with

the artist, reflecting his belief that technology can deepen, rather than diminish, the connection between artists and audiences. The acquisition arrives as O’Connell develops his latest body of work, Glass Darkly, a series exploring reflection, memory, and perception in the age of screens. The acquisition reflects

Technotainment’s deepening commitment to art and entertainment: the painting will anchor one of the original pilots of Galleration, the company’s new MetaCast strand on STRMIT.tv that spotlights famous works of art and tells the stories behind the paintings and the artists who create them

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