Power Solutions Reaches 7,500 Solar Installations on Long Island

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Long Island’s Top-Rated Solar Installer Hits Milestone, Averaging More Than One Daily Installation Since Founding

Every installation started with the question: Is solar worth it for my house or business? We’ve built our entire process around answering that question honestly and delivering a system that performs.” — Joe Milillo

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Solutions, one of Long Island’s longest-serving and best-rated solar companies, has announced the completion of its 7,500th solar installation. Since the company’s founding in 2009, that pace has worked out to more than one completed project every day for 16 years. It reflects both a commitment to the industry and consistent demand from Long Island homeowners seeking their energy independence.A LONG ISLAND SOLAR CONTRACTOR BUILT ON PRECISION AND EXPERTISEPower Solutions has built its business on transparency and technical precision, with an intense focus on accurate surveying and planning.• Drone Technology: The company uses aerial imaging to capture an accurate and complete overview of each roof and property.• Software Modeling: Production estimates and system designs are mapped against sun exposure, shade structures, and roof geometry before a single panel is installed.• In-House Engineering: Power Solutions custom-designs solutions for maximum efficiency on each unique property.• High-Efficiency Panel Options: Partnerships with leading solar panel manufacturers have given homeowners access to a range of high-efficiency systems suited to their needs and budgets.“Reaching 7,500 installations is a number we’re proud of, but what it really represents is 7,500 families and local businesses that took control of their energy costs,” said Power Solutions owner Joe Milillo. “Every installation started with the same question: Is solar worth it for my house or business? We’ve built our entire process around answering that question honestly and then delivering a system that performs.”EXPANDING SOLAR OPTIONS FOR LONG ISLAND HOMEOWNERSAs part of its continued growth, Power Solutions has introduced new offerings to better suit the current market and the needs of Long Island homeowners. With changes to federal tax credits at the end of 2025, homeowners lost a popular incentive to switch to solar. Power Solutions responded by introducing the Participate Energy Program The program offers homeowners a lower-cost prepaid solar lease with a pathway to ownership at the end of the lease term. This allows families to enjoy the financial benefits of solar panels without the upfront cost of a full purchase, credit checks, or a lien on the home.FREE BENEFITS FOR EVERY LONG ISLAND SOLAR INSTALLATIONThe Smart Solar Program is available to all Power Solutions customers at no cost. It is a significant value-add that has contributed to growth.Every Power Solutions system is backed by:• An Initial Energy Savings Assessment with a Complete Cost/Benefit Analysis.• A 25-Year Solar Panel Warranty.• Free Consumption Monitoring Apps.• Active Remote Monitoring to Detect Rare Outages or Problems.• Low-Penetration Racking and Flashing to Prevent Roof Leaks.• 24/7 Customer Support.The Cost/Benefit Analysis is a crucial benefit of the program. It allows homeowners to visualize the lifetime solar savings compared to the initial cost.Power Solutions offers repair and warranty support through its Pro Solar Repair division. This division also offers complete repair, maintenance, monitoring, and warranty services for Long Island customers who have been “orphaned” by solar companies that are no longer in business.ABOUT POWER SOLUTIONSPower Solutions is a full-service residential and commercial solar contractor serving Long Island. Formed in 2009, it is one of the highest-rated and longest-running solar installers in the region, which provides free estimates for a new solar installation It is an A+ BBB Accredited Business, a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association, and a NABCEP Certified PV Installation Professional.

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