Attorney General Alan Wilson files motion to unseal Murdaugh juror inquiries

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that, on Monday, July 6, his Office filed a motion to unseal documents related to juror inquiries from Alex Murdaugh's original murder trial. The State is asking to unseal with appropriate privacy redactions the original trial transcript and related investigative materials that led Judge Newman to dismiss a juror for violation of the court’s orders. The State also moved to modify the protective order with appropriate privacy redactions to unseal documents and video interviews related to the jury investigation into then-Colleton Clerk of Court Becky Hill.

You can read the filing here.