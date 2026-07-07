Attorney General Alan Wilson joins effort to secure mail-in ballots

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today he has joined a multi-state letter supporting a new United States Postal Service ballot mail rule.

On March 31, 2026, President Trump issued an Executive Order to assist the states in safeguarding federal elections from fraudulent mail-in and absentee ballots. Pursuant to that Executive Order, the USPS has implemented a rule that would amend the mailing standards for the transmission of mail-in or absentee ballots for federal elections.

In support of this rule change, the states note that it is within their role to secure elections in their state. However, the increased volume of votes cast by mail has resulted in fraud and overturned elections. The states also state that the proposed rule would increase confidence in national elections.

“It is the right of every law-abiding adult American citizen to have their voice heard through the election process, but it must be done securely,” Attorney General Wilson stated. “As Attorney General, I support the efforts of President Trump to increase the integrity of our national elections.”

Attorney General Wilson joined the letter alongside the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas.

You can read the letter here.