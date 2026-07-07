Oak Haven Massage at Austin MoPac Offers Orthopedic Massage and Somatic Release for Managing Stress and Anxiety

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The MoPac / 2222 team includes a native Austinite with advanced training in Orthopedic Massage, Shiatsu, and breathwork-integrated somatic release techniques.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Haven Massage , a licensed massage therapy provider serving six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas, is highlighting the orthopedic massage and somatic release services available at its North Austin MoPac / 2222 location. The MoPac / 2222 team includes a therapist with advanced training in Orthopedic Massage, Shiatsu I and II, and breathwork-integrated somatic release techniques, offering an approach to bodywork that addresses the physical patterns through which chronic stress and anxiety accumulate in the body.Workplace stress is reaching measurable levels across the professional workforce. Gallup's 2024 Global Workplace Report found that 41 percent of employees report experiencing significant stress on a daily basis. A 2024 systematic review published in the Journal of Osteopathic Medicine analyzed 34 high-quality studies and found that manual therapy modalities, including massage therapy, produced meaningful reductions in anxiety symptoms across a broad range of participants. The MoPac / 2222 corridor sits within one of Austin's densest concentrations of technology companies, regional corporate headquarters, and professional services firms, placing the location directly in range of a workforce population for whom chronic tension, stress-related pain, and anxiety are well-documented concerns."What we see consistently with clients in this area is that stress does not stay in the mind," said a company representative at Oak Haven Massage in MoPac/2222, Austin, TX . "It settles into the neck, the jaw, the shoulders, and the hips. Orthopedic massage and somatic release work address those physical patterns directly, while also engaging the nervous system in a way that standard relaxation massage may not. The goal is not just temporary relief but a shift in how the body holds and processes tension over time."The work at the MoPac location is led in part by Bri, a native Austinite and licensed massage therapist who has practiced since 2011. Bri holds advanced training in Orthopedic Massage, Shiatsu I and II, and Reiki, and integrates somatic release and breathwork techniques into sessions for clients whose physical complaints are rooted in or compounded by stress and nervous system dysregulation. Bri specializes in complex soft tissue dysfunction, TMJ, migraines, range-of-motion limitations, and anxiety, and works with a particular focus on special populations who benefit from a more attentive and individualized approach to session design.Somatic release within a massage context draws on the understanding that emotional and psychological stress can become physically encoded in the musculature and connective tissue. Breathwork cues during a session help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, shifting the body out of a chronic stress response and allowing deeper tissue work to take effect. This approach differs from standard therapeutic massage in that it treats the nervous system as part of the treatment target rather than a secondary benefit.Oak Haven Massage is open seven days a week at the MoPac / 2222 location from 9am to 9pm. The location also offers infrared sauna sessions and access to a full team of licensed therapists across multiple specialties and tier levels. Standard per-session and monthly membership options are available, with membership credits shareable among family members and usable any day of the week.Oak Haven Massage is a licensed massage therapy provider with six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The organization employs more than 250 team members, with therapists averaging eight years of professional experience. Services span a full range of therapeutic modalities, including deep tissue, myofascial release, orthopedic massage, lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral therapy, sports massage, cupping, trigger point therapy, prenatal care, and infrared sauna. Oak Haven operates a tiered therapist structure that allows clients to select providers based on experience level and specialty focus. Membership plans, bulk session packages, and corporate wellness programs are available at all locations. Learn more at https://oakhavenmassage.com/ ###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress: 5770 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78731Phone: (512) 291-2811Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com/

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