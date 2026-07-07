Oak Haven Massage Brings Certified Oncology Massage to South Austin at Its S. 1st Street Location

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The South First team includes a therapist certified in oncology massage who tailors sessions to the needs of clients managing cancer treatment and recovery.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Haven Massage , a licensed massage therapy provider with six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas, is highlighting the oncology massage services available at its South Austin S. 1st Street location. The South First team includes a therapist who holds a dedicated certification in oncology massage and structures sessions specifically around the physical and emotional needs of clients who are actively in cancer treatment or in survivorship.Oncology massage is a distinct specialty that requires training beyond standard massage certification. Practitioners must understand how cancer treatments including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation affect the body, which areas require modified pressure and positioning, and how to recognize contraindications that change from session to session as treatment progresses. The American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Society for Integrative Oncology issued joint guidelines in 2023 formally recommending massage therapy for chronic pain following breast cancer treatment and for pain management during palliative and hospice care.A 2025 systematic review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Clinical Nursing analyzed 36 randomized controlled trials involving 3,671 participants and found that massage therapy produced significant improvements in cancer pain, quality of life, and anxiety levels. Research published by MD Anderson Cancer Center notes that oncology massage can improve relaxation, sleep quality, and immune function while reducing fatigue, nausea, and pain associated with treatment. A 2024 analysis focusing on breast cancer patients confirmed that regular massage therapy helped reduce post-surgery pain and anxiety, as well as cortisol levels linked to chronic stress."Cancer treatment takes a significant physical toll, and many clients are looking for something that helps them feel cared for and less like a patient," said a company representative at Oak Haven Massage in South First, Austin, TX . "Oncology massage requires a specific kind of training and a specific kind of attention. Our therapist at South First approaches each session knowing that what worked last time may need to be adjusted this time based on where the client is in their treatment. That level of awareness matters enormously."The oncology massage services at the South First location are provided by Jessie C., a licensed massage therapist and Austin School of Massage graduate who has practiced since 2007 and holds certifications in Oncology Massage, Prenatal massage, Deep Tissue, Cupping Therapy, Hot Stone, Headache Management, and Aromatherapy. Jessie brings a background in competitive gymnastics, having competed at the national level in gymnastics, which informs an intuitive understanding of how the body moves, where tension accumulates, and how hands-on work can support recovery from both physical trauma and medical treatment. Sessions are adapted to each client's current treatment phase, comfort level, and specific areas of concern.Oak Haven Massage is open seven days a week at the South First location from 9am to 9pm. The location also offers infrared sauna sessions and access to a full team of licensed therapists across multiple specialties. Standard pay-per-session and monthly membership options are available, with membership credits shareable among family members.For South Austin residents managing a cancer diagnosis, undergoing active treatment, or navigating survivorship, the S. 1st Street location provides a consistent and accessible point of contact with a therapist trained to meet them wherever they are in that process.Oak Haven Massage is a licensed massage therapy provider with six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The organization employs more than 250 team members, with therapists averaging eight years of professional experience. Services span a full range of therapeutic modalities, including deep tissue, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral therapy, sports massage, cupping, trigger point therapy, oncology massage, prenatal care, and infrared sauna. Oak Haven operates a tiered therapist structure that allows clients to select providers based on experience level and specialty focus. Membership plans, bulk session packages, and corporate wellness programs are available at all locations. Learn more at https://oakhavenmassage.com/ ###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress: 900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704Phone: (512) 363-5720Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com/

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