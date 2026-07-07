RNN Group Expands Executive Team with Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Hire

RNN Group appoints David Hinkes as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, reinforcing its commitment to governance, compliance, and strategic growth.

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RNN Group has announced that David Hinkes has joined the company as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer.In this role, Hinkes will lead RNN's legal, compliance, and risk functions while supporting the company's continued growth and long-term business objectives.Hinkes brings extensive experience in legal and regulatory leadership. Before joining RNN, he served as outside counsel to financial services clients and spent more than 20 years at TransUnion, where he held senior leadership roles in Legal and Compliance. Most recently, he served as Vice President responsible for the company's global compliance organization.The appointment marks another step in RNN's continued investment in experienced leadership as the company expands its verified data and intelligence solutions across financial services, legal recovery, mobility, insurance, and other regulated industries."David brings the judgment, regulatory experience, and business perspective needed for this next stage of RNN's growth," said Dane Mauldin, President of RNN Group. "As we expand our capabilities and deepen relationships with customers and partners, his leadership will help ensure we continue to scale with discipline and trust.""RNN has built a strong position in markets where accuracy, compliance, and execution matter," said Hinkes. "I am excited to join the leadership team and help support the company's continued growth."Hinkes' appointment reflects RNN's focus on strengthening its leadership team while continuing to deliver trusted data, verification, and compliance solutions to organizations operating in highly regulated markets.

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