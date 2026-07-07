Branch Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Acadia Parish

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2022 GMC Canyon, driven by Ortego, was traveling east on Interstate 10 in the left lane behind a Chevrolet Tahoe. As traffic slowed due to an object in the roadway, the Tahoe braked suddenly. Ortego attempted to avoid the Tahoe but struck its left rear before entering the right lane. For reason still under investigation, the GMC entered the path of a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV). The CMV attempted to avoid the GMC but struck its rear, causing the GMC to exit the roadway and enter the tree line.