Oak Haven Massage at FM 620 Serves North Austin Athletes and Active Adults With Sports Recovery Therapy

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A therapist with a degree in Athletic Training and Sports Medicine and a New England Patriots internship leads the sports recovery focus at Austin Pecan Park.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Haven Massage is drawing attention to the sports recovery and athletic performance services available at its FM 620 location in North Austin, where the Pecan Park team includes licensed therapists with formal training in sports medicine, athletic training, and the soft tissue protocols used most often with competitive and recreational athletes. The location serves clients ranging from weekend runners and youth sport participants to adult gym athletes and cyclists across the Northwest Austin corridor.Austin consistently ranks among the most active cities in the United States, with a strong culture of recreational running, cycling, swimming, and fitness training that extends well into the suburbs along the FM 620 and Lakeline area. For active adults managing recurring muscle soreness, restricted mobility, or soft tissue injuries from training, access to qualified sports-focused massage therapy close to home makes a measurable difference in consistency and recovery time.Research published in the International Journal of Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork in 2025 confirmed that deep tissue massage produces meaningful improvements in muscle recovery and performance across multiple sports disciplines. A separate meta-analysis published in Frontiers in Physiology found that sports massage is among the most effective methods for reducing delayed onset muscle soreness, commonly known as DOMS. Additional research published in Science Translational Medicine concluded that post-exercise massage speeds muscle healing by reducing inflammation and promoting mitochondrial growth in affected tissue."The FM 620 location draws a lot of clients who are serious about their physical routines," said a company representative at Oak Haven Massage in Pecan Park, Austin, TX . "Whether someone is training for a race, recovering from a competition, or simply dealing with the wear and tear that comes from staying active, the team here has the background to work with them at the right depth and with the right techniques. This is not general relaxation massage. It is targeted, informed bodywork."The sports recovery program at FM 620 is anchored by Doug, a Tier 4 therapist licensed since 2007 who holds a Bachelor's Degree in Athletic Training and Sports Medicine from a four-year university and completed an internship with a professional NFL organization. Doug has been part of the Oak Haven team since 2013 and specializes in pre- and post-competition massage, rotator cuff and shoulder pain, sciatica, chronic neck pain, plantar fasciitis, and golfer's and tennis elbow. His approach combines deep pressure work with targeted stretching recommendations tailored to each client's sport and training schedule.The FM 620 team also includes Cristian, a Tier 2 therapist with direct experience working with triathletes, marathon runners, and active gym clients seeking performance and recovery support. Amy, a Tier 3 therapist with a master's degree in education and sports medicine, spent multiple years providing physical support to the USA rugby team before transitioning into massage therapy. Her specialties include myofascial release, sports injury work, and cranial sacral therapy.Oak Haven Massage is open seven days a week at the FM 620 location from 9am to 9pm. Sessions can be booked online with filters for therapist specialty, tier level, and availability. Membership plans are available for clients seeking regular recovery support, with credits shareable among family members and accessible any day of the week including weekends.Oak Haven Massage is a licensed massage therapy provider with six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The organization employs more than 250 team members, with therapists averaging eight years of professional experience. Services span a full range of therapeutic modalities, including deep tissue, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral therapy, sports massage, cupping, trigger point therapy, prenatal care, and infrared sauna. Oak Haven operates a tiered therapist structure that allows clients to select providers based on experience level and specialty focus. Membership plans, bulk session packages, and corporate wellness programs are available at all locations. Learn more at https://oakhavenmassage.com/ ###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress: 12809 N FM 620, Austin, TX 78750Phone: (512) 610-5300Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com/

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