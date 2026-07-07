Children's Author Launches Magical Books for Sensory-Sensitive Kids

Photo by Jared Cooper provided by Stephanie Thomas Cover of book Leo and the Dragon of Sound Cover of book The Unicorn Who Hated the Shower

Vermont author Stephanie Thomas creates magical children’s books that help sensory-sensitive kids feel seen, supported, and brave.

DERBY LINE, VT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephanie Thomas, a children's author and training professional, is creating a growing collection of magical picture books designed to help sensory-sensitive and neurodivergent children feel seen, supported, and brave.Her newest book, Leo and the Dragon of Sound: A Journey Through the Kingdom of Noise, uses fantasy adventure to help young readers understand sound sensitivity, sensory overwhelm, empathy, and self-advocacy. Written for children ages 5–10, the story follows Leo, a young knight with "super-hearing," as he travels through the Kingdom of Noise and learns that bravery can include asking for what your body needs.Thomas's upcoming book, The Unicorn Who Hated the Shower: A Quest for the Gentle Mist, releases August 1 and focuses on shower aversion, gentle routines, and helping children approach difficult sensory experiences one small step at a time."As both an autistic author and a parent, I care deeply about creating stories where sensory-sensitive children are not treated as difficult or broken," said Thomas. "I want children to see themselves as brave, magical, and worthy of support."Thomas's books combine fantasy, warmth, and sensory awareness to support children, families, educators, therapists, and caregivers. Her stories are especially meaningful for autistic and sensory-sensitive children, while remaining welcoming and relatable for all young readers.Leo and the Dragon of Sound is available now through major booksellers. Thomas will also be offering upcoming library readings in Vermont, including events at Barton Public Library, Dailey Memorial Library, and the Haskell Free Library.

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