SmardBuild Siding and Exteriors Celebrates 20 Years Serving Naperville-Area Homeowners

For 20 years, SmardBuild has helped Naperville-area homeowners protect their homes, improve curb appeal, and invest confidently in exterior remodeling.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmardBuild Siding and Exteriors, a Naperville-area remodeling company specializing in siding and exterior home improvements, is celebrating 20 years in business and two decades of helping local homeowners improve, protect, and enjoy their homes.

Founded by Marek Smarduch in 2006, SmardBuild began with a simple goal: treat customers with respect and bring craftsmanship, care, and clear communication to every project. Today, the company has grown into a trusted exterior remodeling and siding contractor serving Naperville and surrounding Chicago suburbs, with a focus on James Hardie fiber cement siding, vinyl siding, replacement windows, exterior doors, gutters, soffit, fascia, and full exterior transformations.

“SmardBuild was built on the same lessons I learned from my family in Poland: hard work, pride in your craft, and building things that last,” said Marek Smarduch, founder of SmardBuild Siding and Exteriors. “Reaching 20 years is a milestone we’re very proud of, but it’s really a reflection of our team and the homeowners who have trusted us with their homes.”

Over the years, SmardBuild has developed a reputation for precision craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and dependable project management. The company’s remodeling process is designed to help homeowners feel informed and confident from the first consultation through the final walkthrough.

SmardBuild is also recognized as a James Hardie™ Preferred Contractor and participates in the James Hardie™ Alliance program, giving homeowners access to professional product guidance, installation best practices, and high-quality siding solutions designed for Chicagoland weather.

The company’s work is backed by a team of experienced designers, carpenters, project specialists, and exterior remodeling professionals who help homeowners balance durability, curb appeal, budget, and long-term value. SmardBuild’s service area includes Naperville, Wheaton, Glen Ellyn, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Plainfield, Bolingbrook, Schaumburg, Westmont, and other surrounding communities.

“As we look ahead, our commitment is the same as it was at the beginning,” Smarduch said. “We want every homeowner to feel that their project is in the best hands, and we want the finished result to be something they love for years to come.”

Homeowners interested in learning more about SmardBuild’s siding and exterior remodeling services can visit smardbuild.com or call (630) 237-4205.

About SmardBuild Siding and Exteriors

SmardBuild Siding and Exteriors is a Naperville, Illinois-based exterior remodeling company serving homeowners throughout the western Chicago suburbs. The company specializes in James Hardie siding, vinyl siding, replacement windows, exterior doors, gutters, soffit, fascia, and exterior home transformations. Founded by Marek Smarduch, SmardBuild is known for precision craftsmanship, clear communication, and a customer-focused remodeling process.

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