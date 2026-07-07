Oak Haven Massage Addresses Chronic Migraine and Headache Relief at Its North Austin MoPac Location

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The MoPac / 2222 location brings a team of therapists with specialized training in the neck, head, and soft tissue work most closely linked to migraine relief.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Haven Massage , a multi-location licensed massage therapy provider serving the greater Austin and San Antonio metro areas, is drawing attention to the migraine and chronic headache relief services available at its North Austin MoPac / 2222 location. The team at 5770 N. Mopac Expressway includes multiple therapists with verified training in the modalities most supported by research for headache and migraine management, including trigger point therapy, myofascial release, connective tissue work, deep tissue massage, and neuromuscular techniques targeting the neck, shoulders, and upper back.Migraine affects an estimated 39 million Americans and is considered one of the most disabling neurological conditions in the world, with prevalence estimated at approximately 12 percent of U.S. adults, according to the American Migraine Foundation. Migraine-related disability has continued to rise in recent years. Women are disproportionately affected, with roughly one in five U.S. adult women experiencing migraine or severe headache in any three-month period.A growing body of research supports manual therapy as a complementary approach to migraine management. Research has found that both connective tissue massage and manual lymphatic drainage can significantly reduce the number of pain days and total medication use in migraine patients over a treatment period."Clients come in describing migraines they have been managing for years, sometimes with medication alone," said a company representative at Oak Haven Massage in MoPac, Austin, TX . "What we offer at the MoPac location is a team with real depth in the soft tissue work that addresses the neck and shoulder tension patterns that commonly accompany and trigger migraine episodes. Many clients leave with measurable relief after a single session, and for those who come regularly, the results tend to build over time."The MoPac / 2222 team includes several therapists with relevant credentials and focus areas. Travis S., licensed since 2014 with training in trigger point therapy, cupping, and hydrotherapy, works specifically with clients managing chronic pain and migraines. Mariah, a Tier 2 therapist, addresses migraine and neck and shoulder pain using integrated deep tissue and therapeutic techniques, including cupping, for clients dealing with post-injury and range-of-motion-related headache patterns.Bri, a native Austinite licensed since 2011, brings advanced training in Orthopedic Massage and Shiatsu alongside somatic release and breathwork techniques for clients whose headaches are tied to stress and nervous system tension. Miranda, a Tier 3 specialist in Targeted Manual Therapy, focuses on chronic myofascial conditions that commonly contribute to recurring head and neck pain, conducting detail-oriented sessions designed to identify and work the specific muscles involved in each client's pattern of dysfunction.Oak Haven Massage is open seven days a week at the MoPac / 2222 location, with booking available online and filters for therapist specialty and tier level. The location also offers infrared sauna sessions, which research has linked to reductions in cortisol and muscle tension that can serve as migraine triggers. Standard and membership pricing options are available, with membership credits shareable among family members.Oak Haven Massage is a licensed massage therapy provider with six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The organization employs more than 250 team members, with therapists averaging eight years of professional experience. Services span a full range of therapeutic modalities, including deep tissue, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral therapy, sports massage, cupping, trigger point therapy, prenatal care, and infrared sauna. Oak Haven operates a tiered therapist structure that allows clients to select providers based on experience level and specialty focus. Membership plans, bulk session packages, and corporate wellness programs are available at all locations. Learn more at https://oakhavenmassage.com/ ###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress: 5770 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78731Phone: (512) 291-2811Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com/

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