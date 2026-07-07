Lethality in the Pacific: P-735 Machine Gun Range hits major target fielding milestone at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

CAMP BLAZ, GUAM — Warfighters in the United States Pacific Command (USPACOM) theater are now able to use a premier live-fire training facility to enhance their combat readiness. On June 18, 2026, Program Manager Training Systems (PM TRASYS), supported by Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona (RS10L2F), completed the fielding of target systems for the P-735 Multi-Purpose Machine Gun Range (MPMGR) at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. The TRASYS and RS10L2F team reached a critical milestone with the successful completion of both the Government Acceptance Test (GAT) and New Equipment Training (NET) for the range, which is located at the Mason Range Complex.

Warfighter Capability & Readiness The P-735 MPMGR is a critical asset for force readiness, providing USPACOM Marines and joint warfighters with a state-of-the-art facility to hone their marksmanship and tactical proficiency with light, medium, and heavy machine guns. By using dynamic, automated target systems, the range enables realistic, scenario-based live-fire engagements at various distances out to one thousand meters. This capability directly enhances warfighter lethality, allowing units to train as they fight and maintain peak operational readiness in a strategically vital region.

Testing and Training Success The recent GAT rigorously evaluated the installed target systems, confirming the hardware meets all operational requirements and performance metrics mandated by the project's Statement of Work. Concurrently, the completion of NET ensures that local range personnel are fully trained, qualified, and equipped to maintain and operate the new systems safely and effectively in support of unit training.

The Final Checkpoint: PCA With testing and training in the rearview mirror, the project now enters the final verification phase. Before formal acceptance is granted, the contractor will conduct a Physical Configuration Audit (PCA) under the oversight of PM TRASYS.

The PCA acts as the ultimate quality assurance check. It is a strict, non-functional examination designed to verify that the final, "as-built" range infrastructure precisely matches all engineering drawings, hardware specifications, and software documentation.

Transitioning to Sustainment Building a range is only half the battle; sustaining it is the other. To secure long-term logistics and maintenance support, the project team is finalizing the Logistics Product Data and the Material Inspection and Receiving Report (DD Form 250). These crucial documents formalize the delivery of the system and establish the baseline for future maintenance planning.

Once the PCA concludes and final "as-built" blueprints and the System/Subsystem Design Description (SSDD) are approved by the government, the P-735 target systems will achieve formal acceptance. While the range is currently available for units to train through the Camp Blaz Range Facility Management Support System, final acceptance of the PCA and SSDD will officially activate the system's one-year warranty and mark a major victory in bringing Camp Blaz's MPMGR to full operational capability.