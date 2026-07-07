Third Coast Heating & Cooling Expands 24/7 HVAC Services Across Milwaukee and Waukesha County

Third Coast Heating and Cooling wants to provide its high-quality HVAC services to businesses and homeowners in additional locations across the state.

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third Coast Heating & Cooling is pleased to announce the expansion of its 24/7 HVAC services across Milwaukee and Waukesha County. The HVAC contractor will grow its reach in locations like Brookfield, Greenfield, Franklin, Muskego, Menominee Falls, Wauwatosa, Germantown, Elm Grove and more in the local area. This expansion, on the firm’s fourth anniversary, highlights the company's exceptional growth and its commitment to providing customers with energy-efficient HVAC solutions.

“We're proud to be expanding our 24/7 emergency HVAC service, which has nearly 500 five-star Google reviews so far,” explains Director of Operations, Sam Curro. “This investment will enable our HVAC company to offer more heating and cooling services alongside AC and furnace repairs to residents and businesses in the region.”

Third Coast Heating & Cooling is a well-respected, locally-owned business and an authorized Trane dealer, a major global manufacturer of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. The firm prides itself on its commitment to honest pricing and quality workmanship, providing both residential and commercial HVAC services, servicing all major brands.

Third Coast Heating & Cooling is the most trusted HVAC contractor across Southeast Wisconsin, especially for AC repair in Milwaukee. The brand works with various vendors including AprilAire, Honeywell, Mitsubishi Electric Heating and Air Conditioning, Nu-Calgon, and more.

Customers are happy with Third Coast Heating & Cooling services so far. One customer said that she called at 6:15 p.m. on one of the hottest days of summer after getting home from work with no air conditioning and received a high-quality service:

“Someone was at my house within half an hour and fixed my problem immediately,” she said. “He was very friendly and explained how to prevent this from happening again.”

Another customer reported that Third Coast Heating & Cooling was punctual: “[He] showed up on time even on a holiday. Erik was very knowledgeable and helped keep the cost to a minimum.”

As an authorised Trane dealer, Third Coast Heating & Cooling is a certified HVAC professional vetted by Trane to sell, install, and service their equipment. Technicians at the company must receive ongoing factory-direct training on the latest Trane technology. Some also have North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certification, ensuring high work quality for installations and repairs.

As an authorised dealer, Third Coast Heating & Cooling can install Trane equipment while maintaining a valid manufacturer's warranty. Authorized dealers can offer Trane-backed consumer financing options and various specialised services, including 24/7 repair and emergency repair

Combined, Third Coast Heating & Cooling has more than 40 years of experience in the industry. Its core philosophy revolves around its commitment to trust, integrity, and comfort when working with customers. Fundamentally, this is what has enabled the firm to expand its 24/7 HVAC services. Team members treat customers' homes with respect and ensure jobs are completed to the highest quality. The firm's goal is to always exceed expectations, not just meet them.

For more information about Third Coast Heating & Cooling, use the contact details below.

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