Kidology Founder, Luba Patlakh, Debuts Children's Book Inspired by Thousands of Children She's Helped Find Confidence

This book was born from a belief that every child deserves to grow up hearing a voice that tells them they can” — Luba Patlakh

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than 11 years, Luba Patlakh has dedicated her life to helping children overcome communication challenges, build confidence, and discover their strengths. As a pediatric speech-language pathologist, founder and CEO of Kidology Inc ., and mother of three, she has worked alongside thousands of children and families throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, witnessing firsthand how confidence can change the trajectory of a child's life. Now, Patlakh is bringing that message beyond the therapy room with the release of her debut children's book, Bobo Wears a Bowtie . A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and five-time Philadelphia 100 Fastest Growing Company award recipient, Patlakh hopes the story will inspire children everywhere to embrace who they are and believe in themselves long before the world tells them who they should be.Inspired by the children she has served throughout her career, Bobo Wears a Bowtie follows Bobo, a young bear who learns that confidence doesn't come from being perfect. It comes from embracing your uniqueness, finding your voice, and having the courage to move forward even when life feels difficult. The story encourages children to recognize their strengths, practice kindness toward themselves and others, and understand that bravery is not the absence of fear but choosing to keep going despite it. The book reflects the same philosophy that has guided Patlakh's work with families for more than a decade and expands Kidology's mission of supporting children's emotional well-being beyond therapy services.To celebrate the launch, Patlakh will host two family book launch events featuring interactive readings of Bobo Wears a Bowtie, activities for children, opportunities for families to meet the author, and conversations about raising confident, resilient children. The first event will take place on Friday, July 17, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Kidology Northeast, 2810 Southampton Road in Philadelphia. The second event will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Kidology Southampton, 928 Jaymor Road in Southampton. Families will leave with practical tools and positive messages they can continue using at home and in the classroom."This book was born from a belief that every child deserves to grow up hearing a voice that tells them they can," said Patlakh. "As a child of immigrants, a mother of three, and the founder of a company that has served thousands of families, I have seen firsthand how confidence can change the trajectory of a life. Bobo represents the inner voice I want every child to develop, the one that says, 'I can do hard things. I belong. I matter.' My dream is for this story to spark conversations in homes and classrooms everywhere and help raise a generation of children who believe in themselves long before the world tells them who they should be. If Bobo can become part of a child's inner voice, then this book has accomplished exactly what it was created to do."Media are invited to attend either launch event to interview Patlakh, speak with local families, capture interactive children's activities, and experience a story that began with one local therapist's commitment to helping children find their voices and has grown into a mission to inspire confidence in children everywhere. As Kidology continues to expand its pediatric therapy services, family education programs, and community outreach initiatives, Bobo Wears a Bowtie represents the next chapter in Patlakh's vision to create innovative resources that help children thrive both emotionally and developmentally.

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