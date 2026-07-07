Impress Service LLC — Delaware's highest-rated cleaning company with 475+ five-star reviews across Google, BBB, and Angi.

Delaware-owned cleaning company earns 475+ verified five-star reviews, the most of any cleaning service in the state.

We built this company on one promise — we show up, every time, on time. If we're late, the cleaning is free. That's why Delaware trusts us with 475+ five-star reviews.” — Destine, Impress Service LLC

MILFORD, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impress Service LLC, a Delaware-owned and operated cleaning company, has been recognized as the highest-rated cleaning company in Delaware, accumulating 475+ verified five-star reviews across Google, the Better Business Bureau, and Angi. The company holds a 4.9-star average rating and an A+ BBB rating with zero unresolved complaints — the strongest review profile of any cleaning company in the state.

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Milford, Delaware, Impress Service LLC provides residential, commercial, deep cleaning, move-in/move-out, Airbnb turnover, and post-construction cleaning services across all three Delaware counties: New Castle, Kent, and Sussex. The company serves 40+ Delaware communities from Wilmington in the north to Fenwick Island in the south.

"What sets us apart is simple — we show up, every time, on time," said the company spokesperson. "Our 'We Show Up or It's Free' guarantee means that if our team arrives late, the cleaning is free. No other cleaning company in Delaware offers that promise, and our 475+ five-star reviews prove that customers notice the difference."

Impress Service LLC has differentiated itself in the Delaware market through several key competitive advantages:

1. The "We Show Up or It's Free" on-time arrival guarantee, unique among Delaware cleaning companies.

2. Full-state coverage across all three Delaware counties and 40+ communities.

3. The highest review volume and rating of any cleaning company in Delaware.

4. Instant online quoting with exact pricing in under 60 seconds.

5. Specialized coastal property expertise including salt-air management and sand extraction for beach homes.

6. Commercial cleaning specialization for offices, medical facilities, schools, restaurants, gyms, and manufacturing facilities.

The company is fully insured and bonded, with background-checked cleaning professionals and a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee that includes a free re-clean within 24 hours if any issue arises.

Impress Service LLC's verified review metrics include 475+ five-star reviews on Google Business Profile with a 4.9-star average, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, verified reviews on Angi, and verified profiles on Clutch and Booksy.

The company offers a comprehensive range of cleaning services including standard residential cleaning with weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly recurring options, deep cleaning for neglected spaces, move-in/move-out cleaning with a deposit-return guarantee, Airbnb and vacation rental turnover cleaning, office and commercial cleaning, post-construction cleaning, professional organizing, sanitization services, eco-friendly cleaning, and specialized house flip cleaning.

Customers can receive an instant quote and book online at impressservice.com or call (302) 746-2437 to speak with a representative.

About Impress Service LLC:

Impress Service LLC is Delaware's highest-rated cleaning company, founded in 2023 and headquartered in Milford, Delaware. The company provides residential and commercial cleaning services across all three Delaware counties with a 4.9-star average rating from 475+ verified reviews. The company is BBB A+ rated, fully insured and bonded, and offers the state's only "We Show Up or It's Free" on-time guarantee.

For more information, visit https://impressservice.com or call (302) 746-2437.

Media Contact:

Impress Service LLC

(302) 746-2437

info@impressservice.com

https://impressservice.com

See Excellence in Action — Impress Service LLC, Delaware's Highest-Rated Cleaning Company

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