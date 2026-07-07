Nutracosmetic Market Expected to Achieve a Strong 7.7% CAGR, to Reach USD 7.8 Bn by 2031

Nutracosmetic Market

Nutracosmetic Market (2021 - 2031) By Application, By Demographic, By Distribution Channel, By Ingredient and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutracosmetic market generated $3.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.8 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.Increase in consciousness about external beauty, demand for herbal and natural skin nutricosmetic products, and high adoption by male in their daily routines drive the growth of the global nutricosmetic market.Nutricosmetics are evolved from combination of products for nutrition and personal care that helps in rejuvenation and protection. Nutricosmetics are used to treat skin, hair, nail, and weight management problems. These products are formulated for hair growth and help reduce hair thinning and encourage hair volume. Available nutricosmetics for nails help to strengthen them and prevent breakage. These products are consumed in both supplement and liquid forms. Some of the key nutricosmetics ingredients include vitamins (A, B6, and E), omega-3 fatty acids, probiotics, and lutein. These ingredients act as antioxidants and function by controlling and cancelling effects of free radicals, providing skin with anti-inflammatory protection against ultraviolet radiation. Rise in trend of healthy aging is a major factor that boosts growth of the global nutricosmetics market, especially among women.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08067 Increase in consciousness about external beauty, demand for herbal and natural skin nutricosmetic products, and high adoption by male in their daily routines drive the growth of the global nutricosmetic market. Moreover, rise in awareness regarding these products and its benefits through social media channels and the endeavor to keep healthy and youthful skin present opportunities in the coming years.Nutricosmetics evolve from a combination of products for nutrition and personal care that helps in rejuvenation and protection of body. They are used to treat skin, hair, nail, and weight management problems. These products are formulated for hair growth and help in reduce hair thinning and encourage hair volume. Available nutricosmetics for nails help to strengthen nails and prevent breakage of nails. These products are consumed in both supplement and liquid form.Convergence of advancements, beauty, and lifestyle propels growth of the nutricosmetics market. Moreover, the nutricosmetics market has witnessed continuous and sustained growth over the years, owing to rise in beauty-conscious female population. Several other factors such as increase in female labor force, rise in awareness regarding maintaining prolonged beauty, and change in lifestyle have significantly contributed toward growth of the nutricosmetics market. Furthermore, demand for herbal and natural skin nutricosmetics products is anticipated to increase at a substantial rate during the nutracosmetic market forecast period Hence, rise in awareness regarding fashion and natural skin products significantly propels nutracosmetic market growth.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/7ea4f040af8c44a78c8d91835373ef72 Manufacturers are changing their product branding and advertising strategies to accelerate their sales across various countries. Innovative strategies such as new product launches with natural ingredients, regular nutricosmetics products, and innovative packaging have been adopted by manufacturing companies to increase sales of nutricosmetics products. As nutricosmetics have become an integral part of lives, consumers, especially women, prefer to use products, which are handy and easy to use while travelling or attending social meetings. Use of natural ingredients for manufacturing nutricosmetics products, which does not have any adverse effect on skin is a popular strategy of manufacturers to attract more customers. This also helps in increasing revenue of companies operating in this industry. Collectively, all these strategies adopted by manufacturers drive the global nutracosmetic industry The market in the Asia-Pacific offers lucrative nutracosmetic market opportunities for operating players, owing to presence of countries such as India, China, Australia, and New Zealand. Increase in adoption of western lifestyle, surge in population, and rise in disposable income of consumers majorly are the major nutracosmetic market trends. Moreover, increase in awareness regarding nutricosmetics products and its associated benefits have further augmented growth of the market. Developing regions offer potential growth opportunities to the market players for launching innovative nutricosmetics products. Moreover, countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, are anticipated to unfold attractive business opportunities, owing to increase in awareness regarding nutricosmetics products and its benefits.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08067 Based on region, Europeaccounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global nutracosmetic market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is attributed to innovations with new color pallets and skin specific treatments, rise in concerns about skin cancers and exposure to harmful rays, and increase in distribution of nutricosmetics product chains. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This is due toexpansion of customer base and operating areas across various countries by leading players and surge in awareness regarding natural and organic nutricosmetics products.Leading Market PlayersBASF SEAmwayGlaxoSmithKline PLCHerbalifenutition ltdGNC Holdings, LLCShiseido Company, LimitedPfizerKORA OrganicsSuntory Holdings LimitedBlackmores Limited𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 "𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Mexico Nutracosmetic Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mexico-nutracosmetic-market-A23137 Spain Nutracosmetic Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/spain-nutracosmetic-market-A23139 Germany Nutracosmetic Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/germany-nutracosmetic-market-A23141 France Nutracosmetic Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/france-nutracosmetic-market-A23142 Italy Nutracosmetic Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/italy-nutracosmetic-market-A23143

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