Energize Marketing Wins Two Fin.Tech Marketing Community Awards

Members of the Energize Marketing team celebrate two 2026 FinTech Marketing North America Awards recognizing excellence in B2B demand generation and account based marketing. Energize Marketing received the 2026 FinTech Marketing North America Award for Best Lead Generation/Demand Generation Campaign for its work on behalf of FIS. Energize Marketing received the 2026 FinTech Marketing North America Award for Best Account Based Marketing Campaign for its work on behalf of FIS.

Industry recognition highlights the company's continued leadership in fintech demand generation and account-based marketing

These achievements reflect their creativity, strategic thinking, and ability to deliver measurable business impact. We are delighted to recognize their success.” — Miranda Mclean, Board Member of Fin.Tech Marketing Community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energize Marketing® has earned two awards from the Fin.Tech Marketing Community's North American chapter, receiving recognition for Best Lead Gen/Demand Generation Campaign and Best Account-Based Marketing Campaign for its work with FIS®.

The awards recognize excellence in financial technology marketing and celebrate programs that demonstrate innovation, strategic execution, and measurable business impact. The recognition reflects Energize Marketing's continued commitment to helping fintech brands engage complex buying audiences through research-driven content, audience intelligence, account-based marketing, and demand generation programs designed to drive business outcomes.

Commenting on the win, Miranda Mclean, Board Member of Fin.Tech Marketing Community said, "Congratulations to the Energize team on winning both the Best Lead Generation/Demand Generation Campaign and Best Account-Based Marketing Campaign awards. These achievements reflect their creativity, strategic thinking, and ability to deliver measurable business impact. We are delighted to recognize their success."

The award-winning program developed for FIS combined strategic content, thought leadership, and targeted audience engagement to support business growth and strengthen connections with key decision-makers. The campaign exemplified Energize Marketing's approach to creating programs that balance brand authority with measurable performance.

“By combining deep research, targeted content, and intelligent retargeting, we saw a 10X increase in marketing qualified leads. The Definition Series has become the model for data-driven marketing across FIS, and a connection between brand and demand that any marketer aspires to achieve,” said Vincent Bahk, Head of Revenue Marketing at FIS.

Founded in 2021 by industry veterans with more than two decades of experience, Energize Marketing partners with organizations across fintech, cybersecurity, and other highly regulated technology sectors where trust, credibility, and education play a critical role in the buying process.Through a combination of audience intelligence, content strategy, and demand generation expertise, the company helps brands navigate increasingly complex buyer journeys while maintaining accountability to pipeline and revenue goals.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from the Fin.Tech Marketing Community," said Michael Greenhut, Co-Founder of Energize Marketing. "These awards reflect our commitment to helping clients turn complex topics into clear, credible market conversations. By combining trusted content, audience intelligence, and strategic execution, we help organizations build authority, educate buyers, and drive measurable business outcomes.”

The awards add to a growing list of industry recognition for Energize Marketing. In recent years, the company has been recognized by the Cybersecurity Marketing Society, earning Most Effective Lead Generation Vendor for two consecutive years and Best Webinar Partner in 2025.

"As buyer behavior continues to evolve, marketers need programs built around trust, relevance, and measurable outcomes," said David Steifman, Co-Founder of Energize Marketing. "We believe the future of demand generation lies in helping brands establish authority while delivering the insights and engagement needed to support long-term business growth. We're grateful to our clients and partners for allowing us to do that work every day."

The recognition from the Fin.Tech Marketing Community marks another milestone in Energize Marketing's continued expansion within the fintech sector and reinforces the company's mission to help brands build authority, create demand, and connect marketing performance to business impact.

For more information about Energize Marketing's fintech marketing solutions, visit https://www.energize-marketing.com/fintech-marketing.

About Energize Marketing®

Energize Marketing® connects brands with global technology and business audiences through turnkey demand generation solutions designed to drive measurable results. Through its trusted media network, proprietary audience intelligence, and integrated marketing solutions, Energize helps leading technology brands engage decision-makers across fintech, cybersecurity, IT, and other high-growth markets. The company specializes in building authority, creating demand, and delivering accountability to pipeline.

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