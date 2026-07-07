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FEMA Approves More than $349 Million to Help Communities in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

DENTON, Texas – FEMA announced the approval of more than $349 million in post-disaster funding for Public Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program projects in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

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FEMA Approves More than $349 Million to Help Communities in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

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