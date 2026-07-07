News Release

Louisianans Affected by Tropical Storm Arthur Can Apply for Possible FEMA Assistance

BATON ROUGE – FEMA is supporting state and local recovery efforts for Louisiana homeowners and renters in four parishes who sustained damage from Tropical Storm Arthur that occurred June 17-18.

Financial assistance is available to eligible homeowners and renters in Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes. FEMA may be able to help with serious needs, displacement assistance, basic home repair costs, personal property loss or other disaster-caused needs.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

Survivors with flood insurance should file a claim with their flood insurance provider first, then apply for FEMA assistance. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your flood insurance policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance. Note: Homeowners and renters’ insurance typically do not cover flood damage. Filing a claim for flood damage under these policies may not result in coverage and could affect your insurance record.

By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may then be eligible for federal assistance.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Homeowners and renters who have disaster-caused damage or loss from Tropical Storm Arthur can apply for Individual Assistance under the major disaster declaration DR-4927-LA in several ways:

§ Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

§ Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

§ Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

§ To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:

§ If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name

§ A current phone number where you can be contacted

§ Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying

§ Your Social Security number, if available

§ A general list of damage and losses

§ Banking information for direct deposit

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Assistance from FEMA can include grants for home repairs, replacement of uninsured personal property and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans are available to businesses of all sizes, nonprofits, homeowners and renters. Like FEMA, SBA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4927. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.