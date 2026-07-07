In Wake of Severe Storms, Attorney General Tong and Consumer Protection Commissioner Cafferelli Warn Residents to be Aware of Common Clean Up Scams

07/07/2026

(Hartford, CT) – In the aftermath of severe storms causing flooding, downed trees, power outages and property damage in towns across Connecticut, Attorney General William Tong and Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan Cafferelli are warning consumers and families to be aware of clean up scams.

Storm damage often requires consumers and business owners to make expensive repairs quickly – making them vulnerable to scammers and unlicensed, unscrupulous contractors.

After past significant storms and weather events, Connecticut residents have reported individuals, some claiming to work for utility companies, going door to door offering to reconnect electric power, repair roofs, remove trees or do other work in exchange for cash. The utility companies, and their authorized contractors, always carry identification and none will ask for payments from consumers.

Be wary of any other contractor who is either going door to door, or who contacts you offering a service during this time. Unscrupulous contractors may go door-to-door or otherwise create a sense of urgency to complete storm cleanup, repairs, or improvements. They may offer to perform work at low prices and/or without a contract, may promise that homeowner’s insurance will cover their work, and may perform shoddy or incomplete work.

Consumers should make sure any contractors they work with are licensed and insured and by law all home improvement projects must have a contract. In Connecticut, home improvement contractors must be registered with DCP and must provide a written contract meeting the requirements of the Home Improvement and Home Solicitation Sales Acts, including a description of the work, a start and end date for the work, and the agreed-upon price. Failure to comply with these requirements is a crime.

You should never feel rushed to hire a contractor. Check for a registration, and file complaints, on the eLicense database at https://www.elicense.ct.gov/.

“Severe storms can cause severe property damage, and those bills can add up fast. I know it’s tempting to jump on a lowball offer, especially if someone is at your door ready to get to work. But if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Take your time and always verify that a contractor is legitimate, licensed, with a detailed contract in writing,” said Attorney General Tong.

"Following a storm, consumers in affected areas may be approached by fraudulent contractors offering repair services," said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. "If there's no contract, there's no deal. All home improvement projects must have a written contract that outlines the cost, timeline, and the contractor's registration number, which can be verified through our agency."

To report a scam or instance of fraud, file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General at www.ct.gov/agcomplaints or with the Department of Consumer Protection at www.ct.gov/DCP/complaint.



Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov