MPLT Healthcare Increased in the Rankings for SIA's 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States

Liz Hale, CEO MPLT Healthcare

MPLT Healthcare has once again been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States.

This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust our clients and providers place in MPLT Healthcare every day.” — Liz Hale

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boca Raton, Fla. — MPLT Healthcare , a leading locum tenens staffing firm, has once again been recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the 2026 Largest Staffing Firms in the United States. The company advanced in this year's rankings to #169, reflecting its continued growth and commitment to serving healthcare organizations and providers nationwide.Published annually by Staffing Industry Analysts, the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States report recognizes staffing companies that have generated at least $100 million in U.S. staffing revenue. The report serves as a respected benchmark of the nation's largest and most influential staffing organizations."This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team and the trust our clients and providers place in MPLT Healthcare every day," said Liz Hale , CEO of MPLT Healthcare. "Advancing in the rankings is more than a milestone—it's a testament to the strong relationships we've built, our commitment to delivering exceptional service, and our continued investment in helping healthcare organizations navigate an increasingly complex workforce landscape. We're proud of this achievement and excited to continue building on our momentum."MPLT Healthcare specializes in connecting healthcare facilities with highly qualified physicians and advanced practice clinicians through flexible locum tenens staffing solutions. By focusing on personalized service, speed, and quality, the company helps healthcare organizations maintain continuity of care while supporting providers with rewarding career opportunities nationwide."Our continued growth is driven by an unwavering focus on our clients, providers, and employees," Hale added. "As the demand for flexible healthcare staffing continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering innovative workforce solutions that make a meaningful impact across the communities we serve."For more information about MPLT Healthcare and its locum tenens staffing solutions, visit www.mplthealthcare.com About MPLT HealthcareMPLT Healthcare is a leading locum tenens staffing company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations and providers succeed through personalized service, industry expertise, and innovative workforce solutions. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, MPLT Healthcare partners with hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and healthcare professionals nationwide to deliver high-quality staffing solutions that improve patient access to care.

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