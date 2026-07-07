July 7, 2026 - Board of Trustees Called Meeting

Arkansas Teacher Retirement System - Board of Trustees Meeting

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 starting at 10:00 a.m. Specific times and written agenda materials for each meeting can be found below: Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85337330041?pwd=zLTgsyPgi18bt2Dgj8asLHFWZaXIxA.1 Meeting chat link

https://us02web.zoom.us/launch/jc/85337330041 Meeting ID: 853 3733 0041

Passcode: 366551 --- One tap mobile

+17866351003,,85337330041#,,,,*366551# US (Miami)

+13126266799,,85337330041#,,,,*366551# US (Chicago) --- Join by SIP

• 85337330041@zoomcrc.com Join instructions

https://us02web.zoom.us/meetings/85337330041/invitations?signature=ZIGm8lfJrrvemytmOnVuv6cYDcgFbzNbf26aCb73VgY

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