Michelle Myers Builds a Career of Impact in Employee Benefits Consulting at Gallagher

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Client Manager Known for Strategic Leadership, Healthcare Expertise, and a Personal Mission of Resilience and AdvocacyMichelle Myers, Client Manager specializing in Employee Benefits Consulting for large and jumbo, highly complex groups at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., is being recognized for her growing impact within the organization and her distinctive blend of healthcare experience, technical expertise, and human-centered leadership.Based in Brentwood, Tennessee, she supports some of the firm’s most complex client portfolios, bringing together deep industry knowledge, regulatory understanding, and a commitment to improving employee wellbeing. Her work reflects both technical precision and a broader mission of helping organizations create benefit strategies that meaningfully support their workforce.Michelle holds a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and maintains multiple industry licensures, including Property & Casualty Insurance, Accident, Health, and Life Insurance, along with a Voluntary Benefits Specialist Designation from the Hartford School of Insurance. Her educational foundation and certifications underscore a career built on continuous learning and adaptability in a rapidly evolving benefits landscape.Before entering employee benefits consulting, she spent years in the healthcare field, where she worked night shifts in emergency rooms, managed surgical scheduling, trained staff, and coordinated closely with surgical centers. This firsthand exposure to clinical operations provided her with a unique perspective on how healthcare delivery intersects with insurance systems—experience that continues to inform her consulting approach today.A pivotal turning point in Michelle’s career came through encouragement from her daughter, who recognized her potential to transition into a broader strategic role within healthcare-related services. Acting on that support, Myers decided to pivot into employee benefits consulting, rebuilding her professional path while also reshaping her personal life. This transition marked the beginning of a new chapter defined by resilience, reinvention, and purpose.She joined Gallagher in 2022 and quickly established herself as a valuable contributor on a team supporting one of the firm’s largest clients. In this capacity, she managed client support and project coordination responsibilities with a strong focus on execution, communication, and outcomes that improved employee experience. Her ability to balance detail-oriented work with strategic thinking positioned her as a reliable presence in high-pressure, high-stakes environments.Over the past year, Michelle transitioned to Gallagher’s Project Team, where she now supports a diverse portfolio of initiatives across legal compliance, marketing, and cross-functional operations. Her work spans multiple disciplines, requiring both technical fluency and the ability to collaborate across departments. Colleagues and leadership have recognized her consistent willingness to step in and support others, culminating in her receipt of Gallagher’s Mike Davis Helping Hand Award, a peer- and management-voted honor highlighting exceptional teamwork and service.Guided by her personal motto—“Encourage one another and build each other up”—she approaches her professional relationships with a focus on trust, collaboration, and shared success. She emphasizes creating environments where individuals feel supported, valued, and empowered to contribute at their highest level.Michelle’s professional accomplishments are closely intertwined with a deeply personal journey of resilience. After enduring significant childhood adversity and later leaving a prolonged situation involving physical, emotional, mental, and financial abuse, she decided to rebuild her life from the ground up. With the support of her children and close family, she stepped away from everything familiar in search of safety, stability, and a healthier future.That decision marked the beginning of a profound transformation. Through persistence and determination, she created a life defined by stability and fulfillment. Today, she is happily married to a supportive husband and values time spent with her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandson. She describes herself as healthier and happier than at any previous point in her life, reflecting the long-term impact of sustained personal change and recovery.Throughout her journey, Michelle has prioritized humility, mentorship, and lifelong learning. She has consistently sought guidance from others, remained open to feedback, and maintained a grounded perspective on both her achievements and challenges. This mindset has contributed to her ability to adapt across industries and roles while maintaining a strong sense of purpose.Her approach to work is shaped by a belief in low-ego, collaborative environments that emphasize both professional excellence and personal wellbeing. She values organizations that encourage balance and human connection, and she strives to contribute in ways that strengthen both team performance and workplace culture.Recently, Michelle has begun sharing her personal story more openly, using her experiences to support and encourage others facing uncertainty or adversity. When asked how she found the strength to leave her past behind, she offers a direct and reflective message: “Don’t be afraid of change. Trust your value. Keep working relentlessly for the life you deserve. Find your purpose—and if you can’t find one, create it. You can always evolve it later. When it’s hard to see your own worth, do good for others. Lifting others toward success has a way of lifting you too.”Michelle emphasizes that courage and strength are not fixed traits but qualities developed over time through consistent action and perseverance. She believes that each decision to move forward—especially in difficult circumstances—contributes to long-term personal growth and resilience.At the core of her life today are values centered on balance, connection, and joy. She prioritizes her marriage, family relationships, and time with her grandson, while also embracing personal interests that bring her a sense of renewal and freedom. These include outdoor experiences and riding motorcycles, which she describes as opportunities to reconnect with herself and maintain perspective amid professional demands.As she continues her work at Gallagher, Michelle remains focused on delivering high-quality client solutions while fostering collaboration across teams. Her career reflects a combination of technical expertise, lived experience, and a commitment to service that continues to shape her contributions within the employee benefits consulting field.Looking ahead, she aims to further expand her impact within the organization while continuing to support initiatives that improve employee wellbeing and strengthen organizational outcomes. Her journey stands as an example of how professional growth and personal transformation can intersect to create meaningful, sustained impact across both work and life.Learn More about Michelle Myers:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/michelle-myers Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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