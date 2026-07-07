Marshal S. Grant

Marshal S. Grant Joins The Wagner Law Group’s Boston Office

We are pleased to welcome Marshal to our firm. He brings decades of experience in estate planning that will be of great value to our clients” — Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia S. Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that Marshal S. Grant , has joined the firm’s Boston office as Of Counsel and head of the firm’s estate planning practice. “We are pleased to welcome Marshal to our firm. He brings decades of experience in estate planning that will be of great value to our clients,” says Ms. Wagner.Mr. Grant is an experienced trusts and estates attorney with an advanced degree in taxation (LL.M.) and prior business law experience, concentrating on sophisticated tax planning for high net-worth individuals as well as estate planning for families with special needs. He focuses on estate planning for income tax savings, now that the lifetime exemption from federal estate and gift tax is over $15 million. Business owners especially can benefit from his skills and experience. A former academic and editor on a large dictionary project, Mr. Grant now turns those analytic and linguistic skills, as well as a business law perspective, to the practice of estate planning.Mr. Grant has worked in the area of estate planning and administration, as well as tax planning for over 25 years. This includes basic estate planning as well as more sophisticated plans that address clients’ concern for the orderly disposition of their wealth, the minimization of taxes, business succession planning, creditor protection, and the special needs of disabled children.Mr. Grant enjoys working with families and guiding them through the maze of tax and property law issues in search of a plan that achieves their substantive goals and minimizes taxes without letting the tax tail wag the dog. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College, received a Ph.D. from Yale University, earned his law degree from Cornell Law School, and an LL.M. from Boston University School of Law. Mr. Grant is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

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