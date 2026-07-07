Oak Haven Massage Pairs Infrared Sauna With Massage Therapy at Its New South Austin S. 1st Location

The newly opened South First Street location gives South Austin residents access to sequential heat and hands-on therapy in a single visit, seven days a week.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oak Haven Massage , one of Central Texas's largest licensed massage therapy providers, has opened its newest location at 900 S. 1st Street in South Austin, offering the area's residents access to both professional massage therapy and private infrared sauna sessions under one roof. The combination makes the South First location one of the few destinations in the 78704 zip code where clients can complete a full heat-and-bodywork recovery sequence without traveling between multiple providers.South Austin's 78704 corridor has long attracted active, health-conscious residents. The South First Street neighborhood, sometimes referred to as the SoFi district, sits near Lady Bird Lake, Barton Creek Greenbelt, and Zilker Park, placing it within reach of some of Austin's most frequented running, cycling, and hiking routes.For residents who train regularly or work physically demanding schedules, the availability of professional recovery services close to home represents a practical addition to their routine. Research has found that post-exercise infrared sauna sessions can help reduce muscle soreness and improve perceived recovery in athletes, while additional studies have linked regular sauna use to reduced cortisol levels and measurable stress reduction over time."The South First location was designed with the active South Austin community in mind," said a company representative at Oak Haven Massage in South First, Austin, TX . "Pairing infrared sauna access with a full team of experienced massage therapists means clients can complete a heat session before or after their massage, which creates a more thorough recovery experience than either service alone. We see this combination driving regular, consistent visits rather than occasional ones."The infrared sauna at the South First location operates through private 25-minute sessions, with both standard per-visit and monthly membership options available. Unlike traditional saunas that heat surrounding air, infrared technology delivers heat directly into body tissue, promoting increased circulation and muscle relaxation before a massage begins. When sequenced before hands-on therapy, the pre-warming effect allows therapists to work more efficiently through tight tissue with reduced friction. The South First massage team includes therapists with specialties spanning deep tissue, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage, sports massage, and neuromuscular work, giving clients access to targeted recovery support after their sauna session.Among the therapists at this location is Amber, licensed since 1997 with nearly three decades of practice integrating neuromuscular therapy, myofascial release, and deep tissue work, along with ongoing training in manual lymphatic drainage. Jesse P., a Tier 3 therapist licensed since 2005, brings additional depth as a continuing education instructor who teaches other licensed therapists in deep tissue, cupping, prenatal, and therapeutic stretching techniques. The location also features Jannah, a University of Texas graduate and Tier 3 specialist in Targeted Manual Therapy, a precision-based approach designed to address chronic myofascial conditions through focused, communicative sessions typically structured across multiple visits.Oak Haven Massage operates the South First location seven days a week from 9am to 9pm. Massage sessions are bookable through the Oak Haven online scheduling system with filters for therapist specialty and availability. Sauna memberships are available for both Austin and San Antonio locations, with credits shareable among family members.Oak Haven Massage is a licensed massage therapy provider with six locations across the Austin and San Antonio metro areas. The organization employs more than 250 team members, with therapists averaging eight years of professional experience. Services span a full range of therapeutic modalities, including deep tissue, myofascial release, lymphatic drainage, cranial sacral therapy, sports massage, cupping, prenatal care, and infrared sauna. Oak Haven operates a tiered therapist structure that allows clients to select providers based on experience level and specialty focus. Membership plans, bulk session packages, and corporate wellness programs are available at all locations. Learn more at https://oakhavenmassage.com/ ###Media ContactOak Haven MassageAddress: 900 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704Phone: (512) 363-5720Website: https://oakhavenmassage.com/

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