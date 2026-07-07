Influential Women Distinguishes Radha Balani: Driving Purpose-Led Transformation Across Global Sport And Social Impact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Think Beyond Leader and Strategist Expands International Influence While Championing Equity, Growth, and Collaboration in SportRadha Balani is a dynamic leader in global sport and social impact, currently serving as Expert Partner for Strategy & Leadership at Think Beyond, a consultancy that helps sport and entertainment unlock value through sustainability and meaningful social impact. She has a deep belief that doing well and doing good isn’t a trade-off but a powerful competitive advantage. Based in New York City, she co-leads the organization and has played a pivotal role in strengthening its global footprint. Most recently, she led the re-establishment of Think Beyond’s North American presence following the pandemic, helping to rebuild momentum and deepen engagement across the region.With more than a decade of experience across sport, non-profit, and commercial sectors, Radha has built a career defined by purpose-led partnerships and systems-level thinking. Her work consistently bridges business objectives with broader societal outcomes, positioning sport as a powerful catalyst for inclusion, wellbeing, and community development alongside commercial results. Under her co-leadership, Think Beyond has doubled in size while expanding its reach across more professional leagues, global brands, athlete networks, and non-profit organizations.Radha’s earlier career includes strategic roles at organizations such as London Sport, Beyond Sport, the Football Foundation, and Women in Sport, where she championed inclusive access, policy innovation, and equity-driven programming. These experiences shaped her belief in collaborative leadership and reinforced her commitment to building environments where diverse voices are not only included but actively empowered to shape outcomes. Her guiding principle—“Build it with them, and they are already there”—reflects her deep conviction in co-creation as a driver of lasting change.In addition to her consultancy leadership, Radha is also a co-host of The Game Plan podcast, where she explores the evolving business of sport and highlights change-makers reshaping the industry. She is a sought-after speaker and facilitator, known for her ability to bring clarity, energy, and critical insight to global conversations on topics ranging from mental health in athletics to sustainable investment in sport. Her storytelling approach allows her to connect complex industry dynamics with human experience, making her a compelling voice in international forums.Radha attributes her success to a self-taught, collaborative approach to leadership. She has consistently prioritized learning from others while sharing her own knowledge openly, viewing growth as a collective process rather than an individual pursuit. This mindset has helped her build strong, trust-based relationships across sectors and establish a reputation for reliability, delivery, and impact. She emphasizes that consistency and accountability are essential foundations for meaningful professional success.At the core of Radha’s leadership philosophy are the values of kindness, excellence, joy, and collaboration. She encourages emerging professionals, particularly young women in sport, to be generous with their time, to ask questions freely, and to prioritize action over perfection. For Radha, confidence is built through doing, not waiting, and progress is driven by showing up with purpose and intention. Her work continues to be shaped by a belief in collective progress and the power of sport to create lasting, positive change in society.Learn More about Radha Balani:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/radha-balani Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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