Industrial Gases Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 167.4 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.2% During Forecast 2026 To 2035
Oxygen holds the largest revenue share at approximately 28% of the Industrial Gases Market, driven by steelmaking, healthcare, and wastewater treatment demand
The Industrial Gases Market size is witnessing steady expansion as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, electronics, food processing, and chemical industries continue to increase their demand for high-purity gases. According to Market Research Future analysis, the Industrial Gases Market reached an estimated value of USD 105.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 111.3 billion in 2026 to USD 167.4 billion by 2035. The market's consistent growth is supported by rapid industrialization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in gas production, and increasing adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices.
Industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, acetylene, and helium play an essential role in numerous industrial processes. These gases are widely used in welding, metal fabrication, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, food preservation, water treatment, and clean energy applications. The growing emphasis on industrial efficiency and environmental sustainability continues to strengthen demand for industrial gas solutions worldwide.
Industrial Gases Market Overview
Industrial gases have become indispensable across modern industries due to their versatility and broad range of applications. Rapid expansion of manufacturing activities, increasing investments in semiconductor production, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and rising hydrogen economy initiatives are contributing significantly to market growth.
The healthcare sector remains one of the largest consumers of medical-grade industrial gases, particularly oxygen and nitrogen, while industries such as steel manufacturing, chemicals, automotive, and oil & gas continue to generate substantial demand for specialty and bulk gases.
The ongoing transition toward cleaner energy sources has also increased demand for hydrogen, carbon capture technologies, and industrial gases used in renewable energy production. Continuous improvements in gas production, storage, and distribution technologies are making industrial gases more accessible and cost-efficient.
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Major Key Players
The Industrial Gases Market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on capacity expansion, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and sustainability initiatives.
Some of the major key players include:
Linde plc
Air Liquide
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation
Messer Group GmbH
Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation
SOL Group
Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
Gulf Cryo
Yingde Gases Group
BASF SE (Industrial Gas Applications)
INOX Air Products
Praxair (now part of Linde plc)
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.
Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.
Market Drivers
The growing expansion of manufacturing industries is one of the primary drivers of the Industrial Gases Market. Steel production, metal fabrication, electronics manufacturing, chemicals, and automotive industries require large volumes of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and hydrogen for various production processes.
Healthcare infrastructure development is another major growth driver. Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on medical oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and specialty gases for patient care, diagnostics, and drug manufacturing.
The rapid growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry is creating strong demand for ultra-high-purity industrial gases used in chip fabrication and electronic component manufacturing.
Hydrogen's increasing role in clean energy transition is significantly boosting market growth. Governments worldwide are investing in hydrogen production, storage, and transportation infrastructure to support decarbonization goals.
Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly utilizing industrial gases for food preservation, packaging, freezing, carbonation, and quality control, further expanding market opportunities.
Environmental regulations promoting cleaner industrial processes and carbon emission reduction are encouraging industries to adopt advanced gas technologies that improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.
Emerging Market Trends
Several major trends are reshaping the Industrial Gases Market. One prominent trend is the rapid expansion of the hydrogen economy. Green hydrogen production is attracting significant investments as countries pursue carbon neutrality and renewable energy integration.
Digitalization is transforming industrial gas production and distribution. Smart monitoring systems, IoT-enabled storage tanks, remote monitoring platforms, and predictive maintenance technologies are improving operational efficiency and supply chain management.
Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are creating new growth opportunities for industrial gas companies. Carbon dioxide recovery and utilization solutions are becoming increasingly important for sustainable industrial operations.
Another significant trend is the growing demand for specialty gases in electronics, healthcare, biotechnology, and research applications. The increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing is driving demand for high-purity specialty gases.
Sustainability initiatives are encouraging industrial gas manufacturers to invest in energy-efficient production technologies, renewable-powered air separation units, and environmentally friendly distribution methods.
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Technology Advancement Driving Market Growth
Technological innovation continues to strengthen the Industrial Gases Market. Advanced air separation units (ASUs) are improving production efficiency while reducing energy consumption and operating costs.
Cryogenic technologies are enabling more efficient storage and transportation of liquefied gases, enhancing supply chain reliability across industries.
Artificial intelligence and industrial automation are optimizing gas production processes. AI-powered systems monitor equipment performance, predict maintenance requirements, and maximize plant efficiency.
Hydrogen production technologies, including water electrolysis powered by renewable energy, are rapidly evolving. These innovations are supporting large-scale green hydrogen production while reducing production costs.
Carbon capture technologies are becoming increasingly integrated into industrial gas production facilities, enabling companies to reduce emissions while generating valuable carbon dioxide products for commercial applications.
Digital supply chain management systems are improving inventory control, delivery scheduling, and customer service through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.
Industrial Gases Market Segmentation
The Industrial Gases Market can be segmented based on product type, distribution mode, application, and end-use industry.
By Product Type
Oxygen
Nitrogen
Hydrogen
Carbon Dioxide
Argon
Helium
Acetylene
Specialty Gases
Other Industrial Gases
By Distribution Mode
Bulk Distribution
Cylinder Distribution
On-site Gas Generation
By Application
Manufacturing
Metal Processing and Fabrication
Healthcare
Food & Beverage
Chemicals
Electronics & Semiconductors
Water Treatment
Oil & Gas
Energy & Power
Research & Laboratories
By End-Use Industry
Healthcare
Chemical Industry
Automotive
Electronics
Steel & Metallurgy
Pharmaceuticals
Food Processing
Energy
Mining
Construction
Aerospace
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Industrial Gases Market Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominates the Industrial Gases Market due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, and strong investments in electronics and healthcare sectors. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to regional growth.
North America remains a significant market driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, hydrogen economy investments, and technological innovation. The United States continues to lead industrial gas consumption across multiple industries.
Europe is witnessing stable growth supported by sustainability initiatives, industrial modernization, green hydrogen projects, and stringent environmental regulations. Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom are among the leading markets.
Latin America is experiencing increasing demand due to expanding food processing, mining, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Brazil and Mexico remain important regional markets.
The Middle East & Africa are emerging as attractive markets owing to growing investments in oil & gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure development, and hydrogen production projects.
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