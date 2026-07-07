Industrial Gases Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 167.4 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.2% During Forecast 2026 To 2035

Industrial Gases Market Summary

Oxygen holds the largest revenue share at approximately 28% of the Industrial Gases Market, driven by steelmaking, healthcare, and wastewater treatment demand

North America leads the Industrial Gases Market with a 33% revenue share anchored in petrochemicals and hydrogen hubs and Asia-Pacific registers the highest CAGR at 6.4%, with China and India.” — Arti Dhapte

NY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Industrial Gases Market is set for sustained growth as industries increasingly rely on advanced gas solutions to improve productivity, product quality, and environmental performance. Rising demand from manufacturing, healthcare, electronics, chemicals, and clean energy sectors is creating significant opportunities for market participants. Continuous advancements in air separation technology, hydrogen production, digital monitoring, carbon capture, and supply chain optimization are enhancing industry competitiveness. With expanding industrial activity, increasing investments in sustainable technologies, and the rapid development of the hydrogen economy, the Industrial Gases Market is expected to remain a vital component of global industrial growth throughout the forecast period.The Industrial Gases Market size is witnessing steady expansion as manufacturing, healthcare, energy, electronics, food processing, and chemical industries continue to increase their demand for high-purity gases. According to Market Research Future analysis, the Industrial Gases Market reached an estimated value of USD 105.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 111.3 billion in 2026 to USD 167.4 billion by 2035. The market's consistent growth is supported by rapid industrialization, expanding healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements in gas production, and increasing adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices.Industrial gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, argon, acetylene, and helium play an essential role in numerous industrial processes. These gases are widely used in welding, metal fabrication, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, food preservation, water treatment, and clean energy applications. The growing emphasis on industrial efficiency and environmental sustainability continues to strengthen demand for industrial gas solutions worldwide.Industrial Gases Market OverviewIndustrial gases have become indispensable across modern industries due to their versatility and broad range of applications. Rapid expansion of manufacturing activities, increasing investments in semiconductor production, growing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and rising hydrogen economy initiatives are contributing significantly to market growth.The healthcare sector remains one of the largest consumers of medical-grade industrial gases, particularly oxygen and nitrogen, while industries such as steel manufacturing, chemicals, automotive, and oil & gas continue to generate substantial demand for specialty and bulk gases.The ongoing transition toward cleaner energy sources has also increased demand for hydrogen, carbon capture technologies, and industrial gases used in renewable energy production. Continuous improvements in gas production, storage, and distribution technologies are making industrial gases more accessible and cost-efficient.Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:Major Key PlayersThe Industrial Gases Market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on capacity expansion, technological innovation, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and sustainability initiatives.Some of the major key players include:Linde plcAir LiquideAir Products and Chemicals, Inc.Nippon Sanso Holdings CorporationMesser Group GmbHTaiyo Nippon Sanso CorporationSOL GroupMatheson Tri-Gas, Inc.Gulf CryoYingde Gases GroupBASF SE (Industrial Gas Applications)INOX Air ProductsPraxair (now part of Linde plc)Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd.Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.Market DriversThe growing expansion of manufacturing industries is one of the primary drivers of the Industrial Gases Market. Steel production, metal fabrication, electronics manufacturing, chemicals, and automotive industries require large volumes of oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and hydrogen for various production processes.Healthcare infrastructure development is another major growth driver. Hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies rely heavily on medical oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and specialty gases for patient care, diagnostics, and drug manufacturing.The rapid growth of the semiconductor and electronics industry is creating strong demand for ultra-high-purity industrial gases used in chip fabrication and electronic component manufacturing.Hydrogen's increasing role in clean energy transition is significantly boosting market growth. Governments worldwide are investing in hydrogen production, storage, and transportation infrastructure to support decarbonization goals.Food and beverage manufacturers are increasingly utilizing industrial gases for food preservation, packaging, freezing, carbonation, and quality control, further expanding market opportunities.Environmental regulations promoting cleaner industrial processes and carbon emission reduction are encouraging industries to adopt advanced gas technologies that improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact.Emerging Market TrendsSeveral major trends are reshaping the Industrial Gases Market. One prominent trend is the rapid expansion of the hydrogen economy. Green hydrogen production is attracting significant investments as countries pursue carbon neutrality and renewable energy integration.Digitalization is transforming industrial gas production and distribution. Smart monitoring systems, IoT-enabled storage tanks, remote monitoring platforms, and predictive maintenance technologies are improving operational efficiency and supply chain management.Carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) technologies are creating new growth opportunities for industrial gas companies. Carbon dioxide recovery and utilization solutions are becoming increasingly important for sustainable industrial operations.Another significant trend is the growing demand for specialty gases in electronics, healthcare, biotechnology, and research applications. The increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing is driving demand for high-purity specialty gases.Sustainability initiatives are encouraging industrial gas manufacturers to invest in energy-efficient production technologies, renewable-powered air separation units, and environmentally friendly distribution methods.Buy Now Premium Research Report:Technology Advancement Driving Market GrowthTechnological innovation continues to strengthen the Industrial Gases Market. Advanced air separation units (ASUs) are improving production efficiency while reducing energy consumption and operating costs.Cryogenic technologies are enabling more efficient storage and transportation of liquefied gases, enhancing supply chain reliability across industries.Artificial intelligence and industrial automation are optimizing gas production processes. AI-powered systems monitor equipment performance, predict maintenance requirements, and maximize plant efficiency.Hydrogen production technologies, including water electrolysis powered by renewable energy, are rapidly evolving. These innovations are supporting large-scale green hydrogen production while reducing production costs.Carbon capture technologies are becoming increasingly integrated into industrial gas production facilities, enabling companies to reduce emissions while generating valuable carbon dioxide products for commercial applications.Digital supply chain management systems are improving inventory control, delivery scheduling, and customer service through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics.Industrial Gases Market SegmentationThe Industrial Gases Market can be segmented based on product type, distribution mode, application, and end-use industry.By Product TypeOxygenNitrogenHydrogenCarbon DioxideArgonHeliumAcetyleneSpecialty GasesOther Industrial GasesBy Distribution ModeBulk DistributionCylinder DistributionOn-site Gas GenerationBy ApplicationManufacturingMetal Processing and FabricationHealthcareFood & BeverageChemicalsElectronics & SemiconductorsWater TreatmentOil & GasEnergy & PowerResearch & LaboratoriesBy End-Use IndustryHealthcareChemical IndustryAutomotiveElectronicsSteel & MetallurgyPharmaceuticalsFood ProcessingEnergyMiningConstructionAerospaceBrowse In-depth Market Research Report:Industrial Gases Market Regional InsightsAsia-Pacific dominates the Industrial Gases Market due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing capacity, and strong investments in electronics and healthcare sectors. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major contributors to regional growth.North America remains a significant market driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, hydrogen economy investments, and technological innovation. The United States continues to lead industrial gas consumption across multiple industries.Europe is witnessing stable growth supported by sustainability initiatives, industrial modernization, green hydrogen projects, and stringent environmental regulations. Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom are among the leading markets.Latin America is experiencing increasing demand due to expanding food processing, mining, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. Brazil and Mexico remain important regional markets.The Middle East & Africa are emerging as attractive markets owing to growing investments in oil & gas, petrochemicals, infrastructure development, and hydrogen production projects.More Related Reports from MRFR Library:HVAC System Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heating-ventilation-air-conditioning-market-801 Photovoltaic Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/photovoltaic-market-1061 Next Generation Batteries Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/next-generation-batteries-market-1142 Wind Turbine Blade Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wind-turbine-blade-market-1150 USA HVAC Motors Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/usa-hvac-motors-market-1187 Wind Power Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wind-power-market-1511 Renewable Energy Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/renewable-energy-market-1515 Biodiesel Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biodiesel-market-1521 Biomass Power Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biomass-power-market-1692 Power Transmission Cables Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/power-transmission-cables-market-1768

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