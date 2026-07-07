I Love Your Money Advances to 2nd Round of the 2026 Extrapreneur Award Program

I Love Your Money advances to Round 2 of the 2026 Extrapreneur Award Program, recognizing its commitment to helping entrepreneurs achieve financial success.

Advancing to Round 2 is an honor and reinforces our mission to help entrepreneurs gain financial clarity and grow with confidence, said Ericka Redic.” — Ericka Redic

BELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I Love Your Money, a bookkeeping and Fractional Controller firm dedicated to helping entrepreneurs gain financial clarity and build stronger businesses, is proud to announce its advancement to the 2nd round of the 2026 Extrapreneur Award Program hosted by Extraco Banks.

Advancing to the next round is a significant milestone for I Love Your Money and reflects the company's commitment to empowering business owners through accurate bookkeeping, strategic financial management, and Fractional Controller services that help entrepreneurs make confident, informed decisions.

"Being selected to move forward in the 2026 Extrapreneur Award Program is an incredible honor." said Ericka Redic, Founder and President of I Love Your Money. "As a small business owner, I understand how overwhelming financial management can be for entrepreneurs. Our mission has always been to give business owners the financial clarity and confidence they need to focus on growing their businesses. We're grateful to Extraco Banks for recognizing our vision and providing this opportunity to share our story."

Founded on the belief that every entrepreneur deserves a trusted financial partner, I Love Your Money serves businesses with customized bookkeeping, financial reporting, bookkeeping cleanup, payroll support, software implementation, and Fractional Controller services. By transforming financial data into actionable insights, the company helps clients improve cash flow, increase profitability, and make sound business decisions.

The Extrapreneur Award Program pairs participants with experienced business leaders who provide mentorship and feedback throughout the competition, culminating in a live pitch competition later this summer. Finalists compete for cash awards and ongoing business consulting designed to accelerate long-term success.

"This recognition isn't just about our company," said Redic. "It's about every small business owner who has trusted us to be part of their journey. We're excited to represent them and continue demonstrating that strong financial management is one of the most powerful investments a business can make."

For more information about I Love Your Money and its bookkeeping and Fractional Controller services, visit www.iloveyourmoney.net.

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