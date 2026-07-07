Barbara Miller, MBA, Showcased by Influential Women, Advances Data-Driven Procurement Strategy at UnitedHealth Group

ROBINSDALE, MN, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Data Analyst Recognized for Blending Finance Expertise, Analytics Leadership, and Community ImpactBarbara Miller, MBA, serves as a Senior Data Analyst at UnitedHealth Group, where she plays a key role in supporting the sourcing and procurement organization through advanced data analysis, reporting, and dashboard development. In her position, she partners closely with procurement stakeholders to evaluate vendor agreements, assess performance trends, and enable more informed, strategic decision-making across the enterprise.With a strong foundation in accounting and finance, Barbara brings a rare combination of technical precision and business insight to her work. Her career began in finance-focused roles at organizations including Abbott, Medica, Pentair, and Girl Scouts River Valleys. In these positions, she developed deep expertise in financial analysis, operational reporting, and process improvement—skills that continue to inform her analytical approach today.Seeking to expand her impact and evolve into a more data-centric role, Barbara invested in developing technical capabilities in SQL and Power BI. This transition marked a turning point in her career, allowing her to move into business and data analytics, where she could integrate her financial background with modern analytics tools. She later earned her MBA in Data Analytics from the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater, complementing her bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management.At UnitedHealth Group, Barbara is recognized for her ability to translate complex datasets into actionable insights that directly support procurement strategy. Her dashboards and reporting solutions help streamline decision-making processes and enhance visibility into vendor performance, cost efficiency, and sourcing outcomes. Her work ensures that procurement decisions are not only data-informed but also closely aligned with broader organizational goals.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Barbara is deeply committed to mentorship and community engagement. She volunteers as an e-mentor with Best Prep, where she guides high school students in exploring career pathways and developing professional skills. She also serves on the Young Professionals Board supporting Special Olympics Minnesota, contributing to initiatives that promote inclusion and opportunity for athletes across the state.In her personal life, Barbara enjoys staying active through pickleball, downhill skiing, and outdoor recreation. She has been recognized as an influential woman representing Minnesota for 2026, reflecting both her professional achievements and her broader impact in the community.When reflecting on her success, Barbara credits her mother as a defining influence. She describes her as an exceptional role model and strong businesswoman whose work ethic and guidance continue to shape Barbara’s approach to both career and personal growth.Learn More about Barbara Miller:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/barbara-miller Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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