Peli Expands Its Personal Cooler Collection with Three New Colourways for the 8QT and 14QT Models

8QT Cooler in Kashmir Blue Colour 8QT Cooler in Jungle Mist colour 8QT Cooler in OSHA Red colour

New additions combine Peli's legendary durability with fresh styling for work, travel and outdoor adventures.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peli Products, S.L.U. today announced the launch of three new colour options for its popular Peli™ 8QT and 14QT Personal Coolers. Available in OSHA Red / White, Jungle Mist / Tan and Tan / Kashmir Blue, the new additions offer customers greater choice while delivering the same rugged performance that has made Peli coolers a trusted companion for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts alike.Whether on a construction site, at the campsite, on the water or on the road, the Peli Personal Cooler range is designed to keep food and drinks colder for longer while standing up to harsh environments. The introduction of the new colour options reflects the growing demand for outdoor equipment that combines dependable performance with distinctive design.Key product highlights include:• Up to 10 days of ice retention thanks to premium polyurethane insulation and a freezer-grade gasket.*• Rugged injection-moulded construction engineered to withstand demanding working and outdoor environments.• Practical everyday features, including Press & Pull™ latches, an ergonomic carry handle, an integrated bottle opener and moulded cup holder.Available in both 8QT and 14QT capacities, the Personal Coolers continue to deliver the durability, reliability and functionality that customers have come to expect from Peli. The three new colour options expand the range while maintaining the premium quality and performance that have defined the brand for more than 45 years.The new OSHA Red / White, Jungle Mist / Tan and Tan / Kashmir Blue colour options are available now for both the 8QT and 14QT Personal Cooler models.*Ice retention performance may vary depending on ambient conditions, usage and pre-chilling practices.For further information, visit Peli.com

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